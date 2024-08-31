But then came confirmation, after all the anticipation, all the time worrying it would all be for nothing. Finally, you got the result you and millions of others had so desired. That decision you'd made to subscribe had paid off.

David McGoldrick had indeed scored a late winner for Notts County.

His second goal gave them a 2-1 lead heading into the closing minutes against Swindon. They held on, so did Aston Villa, so did Walsall, and for Brentford it was all so very easy.

In the end, all that matters is that This Week's Acca is off the mark for the 2024/25 season, thanks to a timely 12/1 winner.

Some might say the lads deserved it, others might not. But the masterplan, to end the year in front, now has legs.

Don't go away now, will you?