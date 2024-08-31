Spend all of Saturday staring at a screen, hitting refresh, frustrated, worried, at times crestfallen? Know that you were not alone.
But then came confirmation, after all the anticipation, all the time worrying it would all be for nothing. Finally, you got the result you and millions of others had so desired. That decision you'd made to subscribe had paid off.
David McGoldrick had indeed scored a late winner for Notts County.
His second goal gave them a 2-1 lead heading into the closing minutes against Swindon. They held on, so did Aston Villa, so did Walsall, and for Brentford it was all so very easy.
In the end, all that matters is that This Week's Acca is off the mark for the 2024/25 season, thanks to a timely 12/1 winner.
Some might say the lads deserved it, others might not. But the masterplan, to end the year in front, now has legs.
Subscribe to This Week's Acca on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Don't go away now, will you?
Podcast pundit Jimmy The Punt will be doubling down on those Saturday celebrations thanks to a brilliant afternoon for his column, too.
It began with Hannibal Mejbri earning another booking, which had been advised at 5/2 along with Blackburn in the double-chance market, another winner at even-money.
And it didn't take long for the 3pm games to deliver another major boost as 10/1 chance Donovan Pines struck for Barnsley after just 12 minutes of their game with Crawley.
Jimmy had gone through the card with Thursday's trio of selections and has selections at big prices for Sunday, too.
CLICK HERE for his thoughts on the Old Firm derby, and here for his best bets around Europe.
