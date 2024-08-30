Any Other Bets: Serie A and Ligue 1 for Sunday 1 September

1pt Nicolas Gonzalez to be carded in Juventus vs Roma (19:45) at 13/2 (bet365)

Federico Chiesa's left Juventus and NICOLAS GONZALEZ has come in as his replacement.

The Argentine winger has caught the Old Lady’s eye at Fiorentina, where he scored 25 goals and set up another nine across the last three Serie A seasons, the most of any La Viola player.

Although his attacking record is impressive, it is his disciplinary record which is of interest on Sunday. The Argentine has picked up 14 cards in Italy and has a career cards per 90 average of 0.20 which explains why he is as short as 11/4 TO BE CARDED this Sunday.

The 13/2 available with bet365 looks large and referee Marco Guide averaged over four cards a game in Italy's top flight last season.