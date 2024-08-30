Sporting Life
aob barcola

Any Other Bets: Serie A and Ligue 1 for Sunday 1 September

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
17:14 · FRI August 30, 2024

Football betting tips: Serie A, La Liga

1pt Nicolas Gonzalez to be carded in Juventus vs Roma (19:45) at 13/2 (bet365)

1pt Bradley Barcola to score anytime in Lille vs PSG (19:45) at 7/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Juventus vs Roma

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Federico Chiesa's left Juventus and NICOLAS GONZALEZ has come in as his replacement.

The Argentine winger has caught the Old Lady’s eye at Fiorentina, where he scored 25 goals and set up another nine across the last three Serie A seasons, the most of any La Viola player.

Although his attacking record is impressive, it is his disciplinary record which is of interest on Sunday. The Argentine has picked up 14 cards in Italy and has a career cards per 90 average of 0.20 which explains why he is as short as 11/4 TO BE CARDED this Sunday.

The 13/2 available with bet365 looks large and referee Marco Guide averaged over four cards a game in Italy's top flight last season.

Lille vs PSG

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Barcola

Lille are yet to concede a goal two games into the Ligue 1 season, but if anyone can buck the trend, it's a PSG side who have netted 10 times in two games.

BRADLEY BARCOLA is enjoying the post-Kylian Mbappe life, the winger netting three times already in just 81 minutes of domestic action. It means he is already one goal away from last season's tally and a third of the way into his all time goal scoring total across the previous four seasons in the French top tier.

According to the odds, PSG have a 58% chance of netting at least two goals in Lille, so given Barcola's hot start to the season, his 7/2 price to TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.

Odds correct at 1700 BST (30/08/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

FOOTBALL TIPS