Celtic vs Rangers betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 55/1 James Tavernier to score anytime

Callum McGregor to be shown a card

Greg Taylor to be shown a card Click here to back with Sky Bet

Celtic and Rangers duel for the first time this season and the 42nd time in the last 10 years. So frequent are the meetings between the Old Firm rivals, the sense of the occasion has been lost a little, and banishing the away fans only harms the spectacle further. Nevertheless, the Bhoys certainly have the bragging rights. They are unbeaten in the last five clashes, winning four of those, the most recent of which saw them lift the Scottish Cup. Rangers though, will come into this clash brimming with confidence having put eight past their last two opponents (St. Johnstone and Ross County) without conceding a goal.

What are the best bets? Scott Brown retired and someone had to pick up his card heavy approach to this fixture. That man appears to be CALLUM MCGREGOR. The midfielder has had his name taken in each of his last three appearances against the Gers, five of his last six and has 12 cards to his name in 39 appearances.

All told, it is an Old Firm cards per 90 average of 0.34 which directly translates to a price of just under 2/1 and when you factor in his recent splurge, the 4/1 available for him TO BE CARDED this weekend looks a cracking price, especially considering bet365 have the bet at 6/4. CLICK HERE to back Callum McGregor to be shown a card with Sky Bet William Hill have the same bet at 7/2 which makes McGregor one of the largest prices on their roster, the 3/1 available with Betfair and Paddy Power is also fine. We'll also have a small play on the Scotsman to be the FIRST PLAYER CARDED at 20/1, you know, just in case. CLICK HERE to back Callum McGregor first player carded with Sky Bet

Team news Celtic have a clean bill of health meaning Brendan Rodgers has the full squad at his disposal. He may opt to shuffle his deck from the side which won 3-0 at St Mirren for the visit of Rangers. Paulo Bernardo came in to replace Matt O’Riley, who left for Brighton, and the midfield trio of Bernardo, McGregor and Reo Hatate should continue here. Adam Idah, scorer of the winner in the Scottish Cup final, may be replaced upfront by Kyogo Furuhashi.

As for Rangers, Philippe Clement is without Nicolas Raskin and Ridvan Yilmaz. Leon Balogun also remains a doubt after he hobbled off at half time of their last game. If he is deemed fit for Sunday, he will partner Jack Souttar in defence. The visitors are expected to field an attacking quartet of Rabbi Matondo, Tom Lawrence and Vaclav Cerny behind Cyriel Dessers.

Predicted line-ups Celtic: Schmeichel: Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Bernardo, McGregor, Hatae; Forrest, Furuhashi, Maeda Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Soutter, Balogun, Jefte; Sterling, Barron; Cerny, Lawrence, Matondo; Dessers