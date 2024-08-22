CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 15/2 accumulator!

We're siding with a shorter-priced accumulator this weekend, backing four teams for success across the divisions. Starting in the Premier League, where FULHAM are backed for success as they take on Leicester. The Foxes may have secured a point in their opener with Tottenham, but their first-half performance could have seen them massively behind at the break. Into Sky Bet League One, and title favourites BIRMINGHAM are fancied to get the better of Leyton Orient as the first away side included in the accumulator this season. The hosts have lost both of their games so far - beaten by Bolton and Charlton - while the Blues scored three in a win at Wycombe in their last contest.

Staying in the third tier. HUDDERSFIELD have won two from two and could well make it three given the host Shrewsbury on Saturday. Michael Duff's side have seen off Peterborough and Stevenage in the opening weekends, while Salop's defeats against the same opponents leaves them without a point. Finally, we're siding with CHESTERFIELD after their impressive 5-0 hammering of Crewe in their last game. This week sees them hosting Salford. In four games across all competitions, Salford are yet to find the net.

What didn't quite make it? DONCASTER are another short-priced side in the picture but weren't included in the final accumulator. They won their opening home game 4-1 against Accrington, and with Morecambe expected to struggle throughout the campaign, away points will be tricky to gain. Another side who missed out were COLCHESTER, with a 2-0 home win over MK Dons last time out putting them back on track following a 4-2 opening day defeat at Wimbledon. A concern for Harrogate is them conceding three to Accrington in a draw, while newly-promoted Bromley stuck two past them on the first weekend. BACK Birmingham, Chesterfield, Colchester, Doncaster, Fulham and Huddersfield with Sky Bet HERE! By backing six selections above, you'll have access to Sky Bet's Acca Freeze feature... A split in opinion On the latest episode of the This Week's Acca podcast, Tom and Jimmy were in disagreement on who to back when Fleetwood host Gillingham. Jimmy's argument highlighted the positives for Fleetwood following Charlie Adam's appointment at the club - one which did lead to relegation but by a far lower points margin than the one he inherited. Tom focused on Gillingham's strong summer recruitment and their performances so far. The 2/1 about them to secure all three points believed to be value at this stage given their expected season.