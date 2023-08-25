This Week's Acca kicked off in the best possible fashion by picking out a 14/1 winner before missing out by a single result three successive times! Both last weekend and our debut midweek edition missed out by a single goal thanks to coupon-busting goalless draws.
We go again with a 16/1 fourfold on Saturday.
Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning fourfold - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.
The latest episode - Who Needs Mourinho - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider. Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.
All games kick off Saturday 15:00 BST
Sky Bet League One promotion favourites BOLTON's 100% start to the season ended with a freak 4-0 home defeat by Wigan, in which the Latics had just five shots on target. Prior to that game Bolton won 3-0, 3-0 and 3-1. They now travel to bottom club Burton, who have one point, have conceded seven and scored just once, giving them the perfect opportunity to get back on track.
BRISTOL ROVERS have impressed (W1-D2-L1) despite some tough early fixtures, drawing with top-six fancies Portsmouth and Barnsley - both games they were unfortunate not to win. Visitors Wycombe have played the current bottom two as well as middling Exeter and Lincoln but have failed to create more than 0.8 expected goals for (xGF) in three of their four games.
OXFORD have won three in a row and look to be improving by the game, with victories at pre-season promotion favourites Derby and Barnsley seriously impressive. They welcome a Charlton team (W1 L3) who have lost three straight and whose defence is a major concern, shipping 2.0+ expected goals against (xGA) in their last two against Bristol Rovers and Port Vale.
It’s been a brilliant start to the season for GILLINGHAM, with four wins from four leaving them top of and now favourites to win Sky Bet League Two. It’s hardly a surprise to see that their 2.13 open play xGA is the third-lowest in England’s fourth tier, and they take on a Colchester side who have struggled to create so far and have lost all three of their matches.
Odds correct at 1000 BST (25/08/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.