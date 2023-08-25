This Week's Acca kicked off in the best possible fashion by picking out a 14/1 winner before missing out by a single result three successive times! Both last weekend and our debut midweek edition missed out by a single goal thanks to coupon-busting goalless draws. We go again with a 16/1 fourfold on Saturday.

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning fourfold - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price. The latest episode - Who Needs Mourinho - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider. Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

BRISTOL ROVERS v Wycombe

Burton v BOLTON

OXFORD v Charlton

GILLINGHAM v Colchester All games kick off Saturday 15:00 BST

Sky Bet League One promotion favourites BOLTON's 100% start to the season ended with a freak 4-0 home defeat by Wigan, in which the Latics had just five shots on target. Prior to that game Bolton won 3-0, 3-0 and 3-1. They now travel to bottom club Burton, who have one point, have conceded seven and scored just once, giving them the perfect opportunity to get back on track. BRISTOL ROVERS have impressed (W1-D2-L1) despite some tough early fixtures, drawing with top-six fancies Portsmouth and Barnsley - both games they were unfortunate not to win. Visitors Wycombe have played the current bottom two as well as middling Exeter and Lincoln but have failed to create more than 0.8 expected goals for (xGF) in three of their four games.