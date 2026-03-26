FIFA World Cup winner 2026 odds: England ready under Thomas Tuchel

Until Gareth Southgate’s inflatable-unicorn revolution it was widely acknowledged that judging an England manager outside of tournaments was of no value whatsoever, certainly not in an era when English football’s global superiority makes qualification for World Cups and European Championships a forgone conclusion.

But the culture shift that Southgate oversaw (though still criminally underplayed by critics who misremember the toxicity that seeped out of the walls of every England camp) allows us to judge Thomas Tuchel before a real ball has been kicked. And the impression so far is that Tuchel is doing an exceptional job. He set the tone in his first press conference as England manager with a genius take on the old dilemma of Englishness and an England DNA. “We will inject a little bit of club football into federation football,” he said. “The Premier League is a very physical league [and] a very direct league. We should be proud enough of the culture and the style of English football and the English league to implement this.” England vs Uruguay match centre

World Cup: Need-to-know guide

England squad odds: Trent fightback? In one fell swoop Tuchel told us how England would play, did so with a clarity that provides focus for the media and supporters, did so by tapping into the nation’s greatest asset, the Premier League, and, most crucially, recognised that the cultural and tactical zeitgeist of the day usually defines World Cup winners. In 2006 it was the dullness of Jose Mourinho and Rafael Benitez that reigned, and Italy with its Catenaccio duly won. In 2010 Spain embodied Pep Guardiola’s tiki-taka revolution, in 2014 Germany was the home of the gegenpressing taking over Europe, and in 2018 France’s basic midblock football aligned with Zinedine Zidane’s three-time Champions League winners Real Madrid. Tuchel was smart. Very smart. And he’s continued in that vein for this exhausting, unwanted, nuisance March international break.