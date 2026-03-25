England World Cup squad odds: Can Trent Alexander-Arnold fight back?

There were several surprises in Thomas Tuchel's most recent announcement for friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, none more so than the inclusion of back-up Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Who will make England's World Cup squad? Tuchel has been very deliberate since taking over as England manager in making clear no single player will receive special treatment, leaving out Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden at different times. Both midfielders were ultimately recalled, but his continued snub of Alexander-Arnold suggests he simply does not consider the Real Madrid star as part of his plans, something the bookies have finally reacted to by pricing the former Liverpool man at 11/10 to make the plane. Sky Bet currently have 28 England players odds-on to go to Canada, Mexico and the USA, with another three quoted at evens. Who, then, do they believe is fighting for those final spots?

Goalkeepers to make England World Cup squad odds (via Sky Bet) Jordan Pickford - 1/40

Dean Henderson - 1/18

Aaron Ramsdale - 1/1

James Trafford - 1/1

Nick Pope - 5/1

Jason Steele - 7/1

Sam Johnstone - 40/1

Jordan Pickford has been England number one since 2018

The reliable Jordan Pickford is under no threat for his place as England number one, with Dean Henderson's role as understudy also undisputed. Aaron Ramsdale and James Trafford are the ones left to fight it out for the role of third choice keeper. Ramsdale recently displaced Nick Pope at Newcastle, putting him in a strong position, but Trafford's performances in cup competitions for Manchester City, especially in their Carabao Cup final win over Arsenal, could give him the edge. Steele is expected to travel as an extra fourth goalkeeper, not as part of the official squad, although should an injury happen close to the finals it's likely he would be the man to step up.

Defenders to make England World Cup 2026 squad odds (via Sky Bet) Marc Guehi - 1/40

Ezri Konsa - 1/14

Nico O'Reilly - 1/7

Reece James - 1/5

John Stones - 3/10

Lewis Hall - 3/10

Harry Maguire - 4/11

Dan Burn - 4/9

Tino Livramento - 4/7

Fikayo Tomori - 4/6

Djed Spence - 5/6

Jarell Quansah - 5/6

Luke Shaw - 1/1

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 11/10

Marc Guehi was England's standout player at Euro 2024

The sliding scale of odds reflects both the relative uncertainty, due to form and fitness, of who will line up for England in defence this summer other than Marc Guehi and in all likelihood Ezri Konsa. AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori earned a surprise recall in the latest squad, with Luke Shaw overlooked despite strong form for Manchester United. Tuchel has not hidden his preference for physically dominant defenders, and with the diminutive Lewis Hall expected to make the final 26 it could be that Shaw has no route in while ever the Newcastle left-back is fit. Tomori, Djed Spence, Quansah and White (7/2) are probably battling for one place unless Tino Livramento - of whom Tuchel is a huge fan - is unable to string a run of matches together in time or suffers yet another injury recurrence.

Midfielders to make England World Cup squad odds (via Sky Bet) Declan Rice - 1/33

Morgan Rogers - 1/20

Jude Bellingham - 1/10

Elliot Anderson - 1/9

Cole Palmer - 1/9

Jordan Henderson - 4/11

Kobbie Mainoo - 8/15

Adam Wharton - 4/7

Morgan Gibbs-White - 5/4

Kobbie Mainoo emerged as a star of Euro 2024

In stark contrast to two years ago, when Declan Rice started Euro 2024 with Alexander-Arnold alongside him, was then joined by Conor Gallagher before Gareth Southgate finally settled on a teenage Kobbie Mainoo, midfield looks very settled for the Three Lions ahead of this tournament. The emergence of Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson, and return of Jordan Henderson gives England far greater balance and leaves Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White on the edge, likely in need of an injury to force his way in; James Garner (13/5) has a similar challenge.

Forwards to make England World Cup squad odds (via Sky Bet) Bukayo Saka - 1/33

Harry Kane - 1/33

Phil Foden - 1/3

Anthony Gordon - 1/6

Marcus Rashford - 1/4

Eberechi Eze - 4/11

Noni Madueke - 4/7

Jarrod Bowen - 8/11

Ollie Watkins - 6/4

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane celebrate