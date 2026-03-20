Thomas Tuchel names 35-man England squad for Japan and Uruguay friendlies

England boss Thomas Tuchel has named his 35-man squad for the Three Lions' friendlies against Japan and Uruguay.

Among those included are Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele, Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Everton's James Garner. This will be England's final camp before the summer's World Cup in North America, with Tuchel keen to look at all possible options before selecting his final group. On his decision to select a high number of players, he outlined: "We decided to divide it into two camps, almost. We have a camp where we brings players in who we haven't seen, who haven't played so much to open up the competition for plane tickets to the US. "From Friday/Saturday, a group will come into camp who get a rest before. We will go with a new group of players into the match against Japan."

England squad in full Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City), Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle), Jason Steele (Brighton). Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan). Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace). Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham).

England will face Uruguay at Wembley on Friday March 27 before Japan visit the national stadium four days later. They also have friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica scheduled in June ahead of their opening World Cup game against Croatia. The decision to include Steele was a surprising one but Tuchel was keen to explain his 'special role' within the squad. "Jason is a particular one because we're planning to take four goalkeepers to the World Cup and the fourth goalkeeper has a special role," he said. "So the three goalkeepers will compete and support each other for the matches. The fourth goalkeeper in the World Cup is then a specialist."