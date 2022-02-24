Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 27 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 27? After having extra fixtures dotted about - making up a notably double gameweek in Gameweek 26 - 27 sees just the one round of games for most sides stretching from Friday to Tuesday. However, BURNLEY are still playing catch-up so they face Crystal Palace on Saturday before hosting struggling Leicester on the Tuesday. That Friday night game is the forgettable Southampton v Norwich so note the FPL deadline of 18:30 GMT on Friday. For the big hitters, MANCHESTER CITY remain of interest despite that surprise defeat to Tottenham last time out. They take on Everton in Gameweek 27 and they should see plenty of opportunities to find the net - the Toffees have conceded above 2.65 xG in two of their three league games under Frank Lampard. One of those sides was SOUTHAMPTON, who kick the weekend off as they host relegation-threatened Norwich. The Saints have been in great form recently and Norwich have been conceding plenty of chances still - even after the head coach change. What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 27? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 27. Ben Mee Position: DEF

DEF FPL price: £4.8m

£4.8m Sky price: £7.4m

It's a decision between Ben Mee and James Tarkowski for this double gameweek - more so if you're using the Free Hit chip - but Mee is a stronger option at the moment. There's very little between them in terms of stats and price and the £0.1m saved on going for Mee can be used elsewhere. He can contribute just as much. Both average 0.8 shots per Premier League game but Tarkowski has seen twice as many yellow cards. Why a Burnley defender? Well it's not just the fact it's a double gameweek but it's the teams they are playing. Crystal Palace and Leicester sit in the top-three for goals conceded from set-pieces in England's top-flight this season. Mee scored in the 3-3 draw with Palace earlier this season alongside netting in the win over Tottenham last time out. Riyad Mahrez Position: MID

MID FPL price: £8.7m

£8.7m Sky price: £9.8m

We've already discussed Manchester City coming up against this Everton defence and they know the importance of victory given the home loss to Spurs - they can't afford to slip up again. A good differential option looks to be Riyad Mahrez. He's only in 4.3% of FPL sides and he catches the eye as a real potential for those opting for the Free Hit. Mahrez has been in fantastic form for City - scoring in six of his last seven appearances in the Premier League. His season so far is 18 goals and seven assists in 30 games across all competitions. The winger is averaging 0.62 xG/95 and 0.28 xA/95 in the Premier League - he can post attacking returns in Saturday's late kick-off. Dejan Kulusevski Position: MID

MID FPL price: £6.0m

£6.0m Sky price: £8.1m

All eyes will be on Son Heung-min and Harry Kane but Dejan Kulusevski could prove to be a solid differential pick if he can continue his form from the Manchester City game. He started in that one - scoring just minutes into the contest. He also got the assist on Kane's late, late winner meaning that he returned 11 points on FPL. Kulusevski is a bargain price at £6.0m and Tottenham face a struggling Leeds defence in Gameweek 27 before a home encounter against Everton in their next contest. It's a risk but if it pays off, we can guarantee that his 0.5% ownership will skyrocket in the near future. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 27?