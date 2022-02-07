Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 24 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 24? It's taken a while but we're finally at Gameweek 24 with the midweek round of fixtures signalling a return to Premier League action following the winter break and FA Cup. It begins on Tuesday at 19:45 and runs until Thursday with kick-offs at the same time. For FPL players, the deadline is Tuesday at 18:15 GMT. As ever, MANCHESTER CITY's fixture looks appealing as they welcome Brentford to the Etihad. LIVERPOOL are also taking on a struggling Leicester side - one that were beaten by Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. The form on TOTTENHAM under Antonio Conte makes them an interesting option for the latest round of fixtures. They saw a few players depart on deadline day meaning more possibilities for the others still there. Son Heung-min and Harry Kane are certain starters but there is another attacking slot open - perhaps Dejan Kulusevski will emerge as a good option in the next few weeks. What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 24? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 24. Harry Kane Position: FWD

I've mentioned Harry Kane in previous columns and his recent form continues to make him a good option for fantasy football teams. He scored a brace in Tottenham's win over Brighton in the FA Cup meaning that he's scored in six of his last Premier League and FA Cup contests. Despite this, only 13.8% of FPL teams have Kane up front. His high price may put others off but he's been superb and there's big potential for points that many others won't have. Three of Spurs' next five games are against teams ranked '2' on FPL's FDR - now looks a good time to bring in Kane if you haven't already. Odsonne Edouard Position: FWD

Another player that has been mentioned previously but one in great form and with good upcoming fixtures. Odsonne Edouard is a player seemingly overlooked in many fantasy football teams. While others have looked to Conor Gallagher, Edouard has been delivering points in recent weeks. The Palace striker has netted in three of his last four games. They face Norwich in Gameweek 24 and Edouard had a huge game when the two sides met in Gameweek 20. He scored twice alongside grabbing two assists - a total of 14 points on FPL with three bonus. After Norwich, Palace have three games against sides with a '2' rating on the FDR. Only 6% of teams have Edouard. Virgil van Dijk Position: DEF

An expensive option but one that could prove to be a decent differential with many looking to Trent Alexander-Arnold. Virgil van Dijk netted in Liverpool's recent win over Crystal Palace. This week sees the Reds travel to take on Leicester - another side who struggle massively when it comes to defending set-pieces. Only Palace have conceded more than the Foxes at free-kicks and corners - that's one more because of van Dijk's goal last time out. Liverpool still retain the title as the Premier League's biggest set-piece threat with 12 goals on their tally. We can expect both van Dijk and Joel Matip to have some success in these scenarios. He's expensive but it's a transfer that is worth it. Plus, after Leicester, Liverpool face Burnley, Norwich and Leeds so there is clean sheet potential. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 24?