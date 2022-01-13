Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 22 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.
The following teams will be playing twice in Gameweek 22:
While some of the 'single' gameweek fixtures look appealing, it's definitely worth targeting the teams with two fixtures as it maximises the potential points return.
One team to consider - particularly with attacking players - is WATFORD. They travel to fellow strugglers Newcastle and Burnley in two away games over Gameweek 22.
They've scored 22 goals from 22.9 xG. While fairly low, they have found the net in seven of their last eight games in all competitions - we can hold confidence that they will strike.
Elsewhere, MANCHESTER UNITED will be a popular team for fantasy football players as they have two away games against Aston Villa and Brentford. This isn't to say that they'll win both but they should bring points.
While they may have a tough game on the Tuesday, BRIGHTON are another team to consider. They face rivals Crystal Palace on Friday night and then come up against Chelsea in midweek.
It's tough on paper but the point they gained at Stamford Bridge should have been three based on performance. They posted 1.05 xG to Chelsea's 0.92 and had 18 shots to the opposition's 11.
Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out four players worth considering for Gameweek 22.
Brighton are one of those sides involved in the double gameweek and one player well worth considering given recent form is Alexis Mac Allister.
The attacking midfielder netted twice in Brighton's 3-2 win over Everton at Goodison Park - landing a total of 15 points on FPL when added with the three bonus points he picked up.
The double gameweek sees two home games - Crystal Palace and Chelsea - and we can hold some confidence that Mac Allister will deliver attacking returns at some stage.
At a bargain price of £5.3m on FPL, Mac Allister looks a great budget option who can deliver.
With the injury to Son Heung-min, it's likely that Lucas Moura will be involved a lot for Tottenham over the next couple of weeks.
They have two games over this gameweek and Moura is worth consideration - even if those two fixtures look fairly tricky in Arsenal and Leicester.
Moura recently returned 17 points on FPL with a goal and two assists in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on New Year's Day. He also scored when starting in the win over Norwich in December - he can post returns when given appropriate minutes.
The price of Moura is appealing in the short term too. A potential Mohamed Salah replacement that frees up the budget to use elsewhere.
I was looking at a Manchester United player to bring in for this double gameweek but the issue of rotation means that there isn't necessarily a standout candidate.
Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo will be popular and those with the budget available should look to include him - although be aware of that yellow ! next to his name due to a slight injury.
However, one asset worth consideration is David De Gea. The goalkeeper has played every minute of the league campaign so far and ranks as the seventh-highest points scoring goalkeeper on FPL.
There is potential for clean sheets but only Kasper Schmeichel, Illan Meslier and Lukasz Fabianski (all 15) have secured more saves points than De Gea's 14 this season. With two away games, we could see more of those points on the way.
As was the case in Gameweek 21, it's worth targeting a player involved in two games to maximise the potential return of points.
The obvious one - if he is fit - is CRISTIANO RONALDO given that Manchester United have mid-table opposition in their two fixtures. If he is available, the likelihood is that he starts.
Another striker who may be a popular option - although one we could perhaps state as a differential - is HARRY KANE. The Tottenham striker is starting to find the net after a slow start.
He scored in three consecutive games across the Christmas period but didn't find the net against Watford last time out - we can be confident that he will play the full 90 minutes in both games.
A differential captain will be EMMANUEL DENNIS - even if his FPL ownership rate is 38.1%. Many will have him in their team given the double gameweek but you feel that players will look elsewhere with the armband.
Safer options:
Alternative options:
