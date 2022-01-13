Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 22 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.

Who has a double gameweek in FPL Gameweek 22? The following teams will be playing twice in Gameweek 22: Brentford

Brighton

Burnley

Chelsea

Leicester

Manchester United

Tottenham

Watford Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 22? While some of the 'single' gameweek fixtures look appealing, it's definitely worth targeting the teams with two fixtures as it maximises the potential points return. One team to consider - particularly with attacking players - is WATFORD. They travel to fellow strugglers Newcastle and Burnley in two away games over Gameweek 22. They've scored 22 goals from 22.9 xG. While fairly low, they have found the net in seven of their last eight games in all competitions - we can hold confidence that they will strike. Elsewhere, MANCHESTER UNITED will be a popular team for fantasy football players as they have two away games against Aston Villa and Brentford. This isn't to say that they'll win both but they should bring points. While they may have a tough game on the Tuesday, BRIGHTON are another team to consider. They face rivals Crystal Palace on Friday night and then come up against Chelsea in midweek. It's tough on paper but the point they gained at Stamford Bridge should have been three based on performance. They posted 1.05 xG to Chelsea's 0.92 and had 18 shots to the opposition's 11. What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 22? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out four players worth considering for Gameweek 22. Alexis Mac Allister Position: MID

MID FPL price: £5.3m

£5.3m Sky price: £7.1m

Brighton are one of those sides involved in the double gameweek and one player well worth considering given recent form is Alexis Mac Allister. The attacking midfielder netted twice in Brighton's 3-2 win over Everton at Goodison Park - landing a total of 15 points on FPL when added with the three bonus points he picked up. The double gameweek sees two home games - Crystal Palace and Chelsea - and we can hold some confidence that Mac Allister will deliver attacking returns at some stage. At a bargain price of £5.3m on FPL, Mac Allister looks a great budget option who can deliver. Lucas Moura Position: MID

MID FPL price: £6.5m

£6.5m Sky price: £8.3m

With the injury to Son Heung-min, it's likely that Lucas Moura will be involved a lot for Tottenham over the next couple of weeks. They have two games over this gameweek and Moura is worth consideration - even if those two fixtures look fairly tricky in Arsenal and Leicester. Moura recently returned 17 points on FPL with a goal and two assists in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on New Year's Day. He also scored when starting in the win over Norwich in December - he can post returns when given appropriate minutes. The price of Moura is appealing in the short term too. A potential Mohamed Salah replacement that frees up the budget to use elsewhere. David De Gea Position: GK

GK FPL price: £5.2m

£5.2m Sky price: £7.2m

I was looking at a Manchester United player to bring in for this double gameweek but the issue of rotation means that there isn't necessarily a standout candidate. Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo will be popular and those with the budget available should look to include him - although be aware of that yellow ! next to his name due to a slight injury. However, one asset worth consideration is David De Gea. The goalkeeper has played every minute of the league campaign so far and ranks as the seventh-highest points scoring goalkeeper on FPL. There is potential for clean sheets but only Kasper Schmeichel, Illan Meslier and Lukasz Fabianski (all 15) have secured more saves points than De Gea's 14 this season. With two away games, we could see more of those points on the way. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 22?