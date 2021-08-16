It feels like I should start this column with some form of disclaimer.

It's one that everyone will be aware of but the impact of Covid on the Premier League is huge. Games are being called off just hours before kick-off while there have been ideas suggested that the entire weekend should be postponed. Keep checking fixtures for any players mentioned below. At the time of writing, the games they are involved in are going ahead. Nobody can predict which games will be played. It's also worth remembering that - while low-scoring weeks can be demoralising - everyone is in the same boat here. You need a huge slice of luck to get a huge score during these times and the likelihood is that everyone will be playing to the same small average.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 18? It's tough to say that we won't be targeting MANCHESTER CITY players as they go to Newcastle on Sunday. The Magpies are struggling and City - on the back of a 7-0 win over Leeds - should win this one by a few goals. ARSENAL haven't quite got the away results to match their showings at home but they should go into a game against injury-hit Leeds with confidence. Marcelo Bielsa's men were well-beaten at the Etihad and continue to lose first team players. They will be relying on youth to make up their squad and the Gunners should capitalise.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Who are the cheap FPL players to make up my squad? To help with those decisions of bringing cheaper players in so that the options on the bench are involved, here is a list of those with smaller price tags who see regular minutes. Based on the games we already know won't be taking place, here is a list of low price options to consider adding in case of further postponements. GK: Jose Sa - Wolves - £5.1m

Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal - £5.1m

Illan Meslier - Leeds - £4.9m DEF: Ben White - Arsenal - £4.5m

Matt Lowton - Burnley - £4.4m

Rayan Ait Nouri - Wolves - £4.3m MID: Emile Smith Rowe - Arsenal - £6.0m

Stuart Dallas - Leeds - £5.0m

Anthony Gordon - Everton - £4.5m FWD: Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa - £7.7m

Chris Wood - Burnley - £6.7m

Joe Gelhardt - Leeds - £4.5m What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 18? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 18. Joe Gelhardt Position: FWD

FWD FPL price: £4.5m

£4.5m Sky price: £6.6m

We have a small number of games to choose from this week so there is the opportunity to make up points on rivals in mini-leagues - the selection of Joe Gelhardt may help to achieve just that. Leeds are struggling massively with injuries. Both Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo are sidelined while Dan James - the winger who was playing up front in their absence - has been ruled out of the game with Arsenal. That should mean a start for Joe Gelhardt, the young striker who grabbed his first Premier League goal after coming off the bench against Chelsea. He has been incredibly lively when on the pitch this season. Gelhardt has started once and seen sub appearances in four other league contests. His per 95 minutes averages see 3.60 shots, 1.80 on target and a considerable 0.51 xG. Kevin De Bruyne Position: MID

MID FPL price: £11.8m

£11.8m Sky price: £11.5m

A fantasy football favourite but one who has been absent at point this season - Kevin De Bruyne netted twice as Manchester City hammered Leeds 7-0 in midweek. De Bruyne costs a significant amount of budget but there is good reason for that and his season so far - and the games he has missed - means that he is a differential option. Only 2.3% of FPL teams have De Bruyne. City go to struggling Newcastle on Sunday and can utilise that momentum gained from the Leeds result. If he is in that starting XI again you have to fancy De Bruyne to be involved in the goals. Christian Pulisic Position: MID

MID FPL price: £7.9m

£7.9m Sky price: £8.9m

There's an element of short-term gain about this selection and there may not be too much long-term - although we couldn't rule that out. Covid absences combined with injury meant that Christian Pulisic operating as Chelsea's centre forward/false nine in the 1-1 draw against Everton on Thursday night and there is every chance he is in the same position as they go to Wolves. The Blues' form isn't the most inspiring but they are still in the title race and the opportunity to get their forward in as both a midfielder and at a cheap price is appealing. Pulisic is only in 0.6% of FPL teams. Check the team news prior to the deadline to see if we've heard anything from the Chelsea camp but there is potential for extra points that many others won't have here. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 18?

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is often a popular captaincy pick