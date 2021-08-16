Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 15 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.
While Watford have been a tough opponent for some of the big hitters in the Premier League already, MANCHESTER CITY will fancy their chances of victory in Saturday's late kick-off.
Pep Guardiola's men remain within touching distance of Chelsea at the top of the table and will view this one as a must win. For FPL players, points are on offer as the hosts have conceded in every league game so far this season.
Elsewhere, TOTTENHAM will know the importance of victory as they welcome struggling Norwich on Sunday. If Spurs want to be in the top part of the table, this is simply a game they must win.
The Canaries do look better under Dean Smith but then it couldn't get much worse considering what we were watching prior to the switch in the dugout.
NEWCASTLE remain bottom of the league but those willing to take a risk may be rewarded as they host Burnley on Saturday. The Clarets offered very little in attack in a 0-0 draw with Wolves in midweek.
Prior to that, they conceded 2.13 xG v Crystal Palace and 3.22 v Chelsea while Southampton also posted 2.14 xG in Burnley's game there.
One thing to make you aware of for this week - the Overall Cup starts now. The top 8,388,608 ranked managers in Gameweek 15 will be entered into the first round of the cup in Gameweek 16.
You'll make it - over 8 million players will - but it's worth remembering that cups will be running alongside league positions from now on.
Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 15.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is in 38.8% of FPL teams - Virgil van Dijk holds a spot in 17.7% - but is now the time to be looking at Andy Robertson? A regular Liverpool defender who seemingly fails to make the cut for many on the game.
He's in just 2.0% of teams and that's likely to be because of his £7.0m price tag. However, when we talk differential players who play - and crucially who deliver - Robertson's recent form catches the eye.
The left-back posted two assists in the 4-1 win over Everton with an assist, clean sheet and bonus points returning 12 in the victory against Southampton in Gameweek 13.
With Alexander-Arnold in fine form, many will feel it's a safer option to go for him at a similar price. However, if we want a player who has been performing and isn't it many teams, Robertson looks the ideal candidate.
Saint-Maximin is in quite a high number of FPL teams - 18.2% - but it's justified as he is the fourth-highest scoring forward so far. With Burnley visiting on Saturday, there is every chance of a goal.
As mentioned above, they conceded 2.13 xG v Crystal Palace and 3.22 v Chelsea while Southampton also posted 2.14 xG. That's good news for a forward who sees 1.91 shots per 95 minutes.
An early red card hampered Newcastle's efforts on goal against Norwich but they did post 23 shots against Brentford in the home game before. We can be confident that they'll go beyond the mid-10s at least here.
At a cheap price of below £7.0m, Saint-Maximin opens up budget to be used elsewhere.
Even with the risk of Pep Roulette, it's difficult to ignore Bernardo Silva on current form. The City midfielder has five goals this season from an xG of 0.28 per 95 minutes.
Silva has three goals in his last four outings meaning he's scored 28 points across those gameweeks. He also earned three bonus points after scoring a superb volley in the win over Aston Villa last time out.
What is really eye-catching is the low price that you can get for City's in-form man. Five City midfielders carry a higher price tag than Silva yet only defender Joao Cancelo has more FPL points in the entire squad.
They go to Watford this weekend - expect more goals for the current Premier League champions.
Again, we start this section by looking at Liverpool with a trip to Wolves on Saturday and you can really take your pick from any of MOHAMED SALAH, SADIO MANE or DIOGO JOTA.
The Reds have been in fantastic form and come into the contest on the back of that convincing victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby.
Wolves have been struggling to create in recent weeks - three of their last four have seen under 1.00 xG returned - so a Liverpool victory can be expected.
BERNARDO SILVA is a solid choice if you want a Manchester City asset as the captain for reasons listed above. It's hard to see how he isn't involved given his recent showings.
Tottenham's contest against Norwich means some will put their faith in HARRY KANE to strike. This looks like the perfect opportunity to get a few on his tally against a Norwich side battling relegation.
Safer options:
Alternative options:
Saturday:
Sunday:
Monday: