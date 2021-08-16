Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 15?

While Watford have been a tough opponent for some of the big hitters in the Premier League already, MANCHESTER CITY will fancy their chances of victory in Saturday's late kick-off.

Pep Guardiola's men remain within touching distance of Chelsea at the top of the table and will view this one as a must win. For FPL players, points are on offer as the hosts have conceded in every league game so far this season.

Elsewhere, TOTTENHAM will know the importance of victory as they welcome struggling Norwich on Sunday. If Spurs want to be in the top part of the table, this is simply a game they must win.

The Canaries do look better under Dean Smith but then it couldn't get much worse considering what we were watching prior to the switch in the dugout.

NEWCASTLE remain bottom of the league but those willing to take a risk may be rewarded as they host Burnley on Saturday. The Clarets offered very little in attack in a 0-0 draw with Wolves in midweek.

Prior to that, they conceded 2.13 xG v Crystal Palace and 3.22 v Chelsea while Southampton also posted 2.14 xG in Burnley's game there.

One thing to make you aware of for this week - the Overall Cup starts now. The top 8,388,608 ranked managers in Gameweek 15 will be entered into the first round of the cup in Gameweek 16.

You'll make it - over 8 million players will - but it's worth remembering that cups will be running alongside league positions from now on.

What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 15?

Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 15.

Andy Robertson