Gameweek 13 is a slightly odd one with the perfect split between fixtures on Saturday and Sunday.

The games taking place in the following midweek have had an impact on the schedule and it also means a quick turnaround to sort teams - potential injuries having a bigger impact than usual. Our Gameweek 12 column saw attacking returns from both Diogo Jota and Joao Cancelo, with clean sheet points also secured. Jota is carrying an injury risk heading into the weekend but Cancelo can continue his great form.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 13? Gameweek 13 gives us some interesting looking contests with Manchester City taking on West Ham and Chelsea facing Manchester United - both of those contests are on Sunday. Despite defeat to Liverpool last weekend, ARSENAL will be hoping to return to winning ways as they take on struggling Newcastle. Eddie Howe wasn't on the sideline as his new side drew 3-3 with Brentford. They now sit bottom of the Premier League table though and possess the joint-worst record away from home. LIVERPOOL are the standout side for fantasy football players with a home contest against Southampton at 3pm on the Saturday. Jürgen Klopp's side are unbeaten at home since a surprise loss to Fulham at the beginning of March while the Saints have lost three of their six away games in the Premier League. While Aston Villa may have won in Steven Gerrard's first game in charge, CRYSTAL PALACE are aiming to build on a strong attacking display at Burnley. They drew that game 3-3 but posted 2.13 xG to Burnley's 1.38. Palace sit in the top-half in the expected goals for (xGF) column so far while their 18 goals in the sixth-highest in the division.

What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 13? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 13. Reece James Position: DEF

DEF FPL price: £6.1m

£6.1m Sky price: £8.9m

Reece James has been in fantastic form for Chelsea this season and is now a fantasy football option too good to ignore. He netted against Juventus in the Champions League in midweek to add to the four goals and four assists on his tally in the Premier League. It's no surprise to see that he is the highest scoring Chelsea player on FPL and the third-highest defender on the game. From right wing-back, James has posted 12 shots with the four assists coming from an average expected assists (xA) of 0.36 per 95 minutes. He may be one of the more expensive players on fantasy football this season but he's certainly performing above his price tag. Raul Jimenez Position: FWD

FWD FPL price: £7.8m

£7.8m Sky price: £9.0m

The Wolves striker has been in great form in recent weeks - scoring twice and assisting another across his last four outings. Raul Jimenez has been a popular fantasy football asset in recent seasons with 181 points in 2018/19 followed up by 194 in 2019/20 and he is starting to get going again with eight or more points in four of his last seven games. Wolves' season so far has been a positive one as they sit in 6th - with Infogol's model based on performance placing them 5th - and their upcoming fixtures give hope to more points. They travel to Norwich this weekend before a home contest against Burnley in midweek. It could be a case of Jimenez gaining points before being transferred out ahead of Liverpool (H) and Manchester City (A). Vicente Guaita Position: GK

GK FPL price: £4.6m

£4.6m Sky price: £6.6m

While Crystal Palace may have conceded three in a 3-3 draw last time out, they have been a very strong defensive team on the whole across the course of the campaign. Palace's expected goal against (xGA) figure of 14.4 is the fourth-lowest in the league and it means their expected position is 7th. At a bargain FPL price of £4.6m, Vicente Guaita is a solid option as one of the two goalkeepers. You'll struggle to find a best value option goalkeeper who delivers as much as Guaita does. They face Villa next with a trip to Leeds, and while he may not keep a clean sheet in the latter, there is potential for saves bonus. A note on Palace assets is that they only have one team rated at '4' on the FDR (Manchester United A) remaining in 2021.

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher