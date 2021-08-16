Romelu Lukaku

Position: FWD

FWD FPL price: £11.5m

£11.5m Sky price: £11.3m

Romelu Lukaku's recent absence through injury means that he only finds himself in 9.2% of FPL teams but his appearance as a second-half substitute against Manchester United shows that he is now match ready.

Gameweek 14 takes Chelsea to struggling Watford and Lukaku has every chance of a goal if he is in that starting XI. The Hornets are yet to keep a clean sheet in in the league this season.

Chelsea may have been held in a 1-1 draw last time out but the fact they posted 2.86 xG shows how unlucky they were not to claim all three points. In fact, alongside the goals they have been scoring, they have seen above 2.0 xG in each of their last seven games in the Premier League and Champions League.

The low selection rate may increase by the time the deadline hits but Lukaku looks a solid pick at this stage to provide points that many others won't have.

Sadio Mane

Position: MID

MID FPL price: £12.0m

£12.0m Sky price: £11.0m

I've mentioned in the past that there is a possibility of having Liverpool's forward trio in your FPL midfield and with the attention largely on Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane has been overlooked.

The winger is only in 5.0% of FPL teams going into Gameweek 14 but has delivered 74 points across the course of the campaign. He returned 12 with a goal, assist and clean sheet against Arsenal in Gameweek 12. Mane's goal tally currently sits at seven from 7.53 xG.

Wednesday sees a Merseyside derby against an Everton side who are struggling. They sit 14th in the Premier League table with 20 goals conceded from an expected goals against (xGA) figure of 19.6.

For Liverpool, they will fancy their chances of victory and this deadly front line - one that has played its part in the 39 goals scored by the Reds so far - can strike again at Goodison Park.