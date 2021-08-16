Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 20 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.
The latest round of fixtures is scheduled to run from Tuesday (12:30) until Thursday (20:15) - the bank holiday means we see a standard Saturday fixture list played on the Tuesday so it's important not to forget this. Don't assume they will all be evening games.
There aren't too many fixtures that do stand out on the first day though. LIVERPOOL will be hoping for more points as they travel to take on Leicester in the very late game at 20:00.
Wednesday sees CHELSEA host Brighton while MANCHESTER CITY go to Brentford. Both are odds-on for victory and should deliver - both points on the table and for FPL players.
Of course, MANCHESTER UNITED will always be fancied in a home tie against Burnley so many may gamble in giving Cristiano Ronaldo to captain's armband.
Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out two players worth considering for Gameweek 20.
Liverpool didn't feature in Gameweek 19 and that means we get an extra game with Konstantinos Tsimikas involved.
Andy Robertson is still serving a suspension for his red card against Tottenham so Tsimikas will continue to fill in at left-back. They take on struggling Leicester in Gameweek 20.
There is a tough test against Chelsea after that but it's difficult to turn down a playing Liverpool defender for the bargain cost of £3.7m - particularly if you're playing the Free Hit as many will after FPL gave every player a second one.
It's important to note that this is short-term. When Robertson returns he goes straight back in but for now, make the most of the bargain option that opens up the budget elsewhere.
This is a risk but if you're on the hunt for a differential striker then Dominic Calvert-Lewin may be the one. He returns from injury and finds himself in 2.4% of FPL teams - I suspect they are players who picked a team at the start of the season and haven't checked it since.
Prior to his injury, Calvert-Lewin started the season with a goal in each of the first three gameweeks. He had 11 shots over that period - seven of which were on target - with an xG tally of 2.97.
The striker finished 2020/21 with 16 on his tally from an xG of 17.75. He would also post an average of 1.43 shots on target per 95 minutes - the injury may have made us forget what a quality striker he is.
Everton take on Newcastle in Gameweek 20 which continues their decent run of fixtures - every team is 3 or lower on the FDR until Gameweek 27 when they're scheduled to face Manchester City.
Liverpool return to action so that means MOHAMED SALAH or DIOGO JOTA become options once again.
However, as has been the case in recent weeks, it's well worth checking the latest postponement news when it gets close to the deadline to check that the games involving captains are still going ahead.
Of course, Manchester City's trip to Brentford makes JOAO CANCELO a solid option given his assist in Gameweek 19, while KEVIN DE BRUYNE can reward those who have put their faith in the midfielder.
Is HARRY KANE now getting back to his best? He's scored in consecutive gameweeks and Tottenham travel to Southampton on Tuesday.
