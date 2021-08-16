Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 20 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 20? The latest round of fixtures is scheduled to run from Tuesday (12:30) until Thursday (20:15) - the bank holiday means we see a standard Saturday fixture list played on the Tuesday so it's important not to forget this. Don't assume they will all be evening games. There aren't too many fixtures that do stand out on the first day though. LIVERPOOL will be hoping for more points as they travel to take on Leicester in the very late game at 20:00. Wednesday sees CHELSEA host Brighton while MANCHESTER CITY go to Brentford. Both are odds-on for victory and should deliver - both points on the table and for FPL players. Of course, MANCHESTER UNITED will always be fancied in a home tie against Burnley so many may gamble in giving Cristiano Ronaldo to captain's armband.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 20? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out two players worth considering for Gameweek 20. Konstantinos Tsimikas Position: DEF

DEF FPL price: £3.7m

£3.7m Sky price: £6.6m

Liverpool didn't feature in Gameweek 19 and that means we get an extra game with Konstantinos Tsimikas involved. Andy Robertson is still serving a suspension for his red card against Tottenham so Tsimikas will continue to fill in at left-back. They take on struggling Leicester in Gameweek 20. There is a tough test against Chelsea after that but it's difficult to turn down a playing Liverpool defender for the bargain cost of £3.7m - particularly if you're playing the Free Hit as many will after FPL gave every player a second one. It's important to note that this is short-term. When Robertson returns he goes straight back in but for now, make the most of the bargain option that opens up the budget elsewhere. Dominic Calvert-Lewin Position: FWD

FWD FPL price: £7.9m

£7.9m Sky price: £10.0m