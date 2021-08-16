Gameweek 18 was a tough one with 12 teams not involved because of postponements.

It led to some playing their Wildcard or Free Hit chips while others resisted the temptation and gambled on those available getting the job done. Everyone was in the same situation. In case you missed the announcement, FPL announced that everyone will be getting a second Free Hit chip because of the uncertainty surrounding fixtures going ahead. However, you cannot play these in consecutive gameweeks. The second chip will be available from Gameweek 20 and it's handy to have for future weeks - even if postponements don't come further down the line. It's a nice tactical advantage for potentially low-scoring weeks.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 19? This is difficult because we aren't quite sure which players are available for the Boxing Day fixtures. Of course, the FDR doesn't take this into account so keep it in mind. However, BURNLEY v EVERTON looks an under 2.5 game so defensive assets could be crucial here. There is also big appeal in taking LIVERPOOL against a Leeds side struggling massively at the moment. Marcelo Bielsa's injury-hit side conceded seven against Manchester City and four against Arsenal. The way they are going, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Reds putting in a five-star performance. TOTTENHAM will be hoping they can build on their performance - a game they drew 2-2 but should have won based on chances created - as they face Crystal Palace at home this week. ARSENAL spend Christmas in the top four and can continue to push further towards the top as they travel to Norwich. The likes of Emile Smith Rowe will continue to be popular choices.

Strength of schedule over Christmas period

What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 19? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 19. Aaron Ramsdale Position: GK

GK FPL price: £5.1m

£5.1m Sky price: £6.8m

A bargain price for a starting goalkeeper at a top-four club, there is potential that Aaron Ramsdale keeps two clean sheets over the Christmas period. Gameweek 19 sees Arsenal go to struggling Norwich followed by a contest against Wolves. Those two have seen the fewest goals in the Premier League this season - the Canaries have scored eight while Wolves have 13 after 18 games. Ramsdale has returned clean sheets in two of his last three outings with 18 FPL points earned over that period. Only Wolves' Jose Sa - also £5.1m - has delivered more points across goalkeepers. Six goalkeepers carry a higher price tag than Ramsdale and we can only expect that £5.1m to continue increasing - he's a solid option for the next few weeks and beyond. Son Heung-min Position: MID

MID FPL price: £10.3m

£10.3m Sky price: £10.8m

While the attention was on Harry Kane finally finding the back of the net in the Premier League at the weekend, it was also a game where Son Heung-min continued his fine form. He's now scored in each of his last three games, returning 28 FPL points over that period. There was also the assist against Norwich with clean sheet points in two. It took his league tally to seven for the campaign. Son's averaging a decent enough 0.40 xG per match average while also seeing 2.40 total shots - 1.02 of those being on target. This Tottenham side could be on the up under Antonio Conte. With Son's selection rate standing at 16.3%, there are points on offer that many others won't have. Armando Broja Position: FWD

FWD FPL price: £5.1m

£5.1m Sky price: £6.6m