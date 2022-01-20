Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 23 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 23? A Double Gameweek 22 means a quick turnaround to Gameweek 23 with the FPL deadline set at 18:30 GMT on Friday. That game is Watford v Norwich - a huge one in terms of the relegation battle - it could be worth targeting the home team for potential points that others won't have. It is a weekend of intriguing games with a number of 'could go either way' fixtures. However, from a fantasy football perspective, it's one that could well be high-scoring. LIVERPOOL go to a Crystal Palace side who have improved this season but faced issues in terms of defending set-pieces. That can play into Liverpool's hands and it's a stat worth remembering when it comes to selections - more on that later though. You're always looking to MANCHESTER CITY and this week takes them to Southampton. Regardless of the opponent, the soon-to-be champions again always find a way to score and deliver the points. Injury-hit LEEDS upset the odds with victory at West Ham last week and they will be looking to utilise the momentum as they face a struggling Newcastle side. Raphinha is the obvious choice, but don't forget about Jack Harrison who netted a hat-trick last time out. Burnley's issues with availability forced yet another postponement in Gameweek 22 and ARSENAL will be confident of victory as the two meet on Sunday. What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 23? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out four players worth considering for Gameweek 23. Joel Matip Position: DEF

DEF FPL price: £4.9m

£4.9m Sky price: £8.4m

This feels like a gamble when we consider that many look to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk - but what a gamble it will be if it pays off with a goal. No side has scored more goals from set-pieces in the Premier League this season than Liverpool; No side has conceded more goals from set-pieces in the Premier League this season than Crystal Palace. Matip is Liverpool's best player in the air - winning an average of 4.1 aerial duels per game to van Dijk's 3.5. He also sees more shots than his centre-back partner too - 1.4 to 1.1. His selection rate is an incredibly low 2.4% for Liverpool's standards. A solid bet for a goal on Sunday which will convert to fantasy football points. Alexandre Lacazette Position: FWD

FWD FPL price: £8.4m

£8.4m Sky price: £9.4m

Alexandre Lacazette is now Arsenal's number one striker following the decision to exclude Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and he looks good value to find the net against Burnley. Burnley's thin squad has seen games postponed and we're hearing more about departures rather than incomings. It's a problem they'll have to solve in January but for the very short-term, we can expect three points for Arsenal on Sunday. Of course, check the news close to the deadline in terms of this game as Burnley didn't play at all across the past seven days. If it is going ahead, target Lacazette. His record may say three goals and three assists this season but two of those goals and all three helpers have come in the last five Premier League contests. The striker has also played 80+ minutes in five of the last six. At £8.4m, he could emerge as a real bargain option if current form continues. Neal Maupay Position: FWD

FWD FPL price: £6.5m

£6.5m Sky price: £8.1m

Neal Maupay was a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in midweek - introduced in the second-half - but he should return to the starting XI as they go to Leicester on Sunday. The Foxes' defensive record is a huge concern. Only Newcastle (40.9) and Norwich (40.2) have seen higher xGA than Leicester's 39.5 so far this season. They have also seen huge figures for the opposition in recent week. Tottenham had 4.68 xG from three goals, Liverpool 2.50 xG despite not scoring, Manchester City were 4.17 xG for six goals and Aston Villa had 2.23 in their 2-1 victory. For Maupay, he's Brighton's main threat with seven goals and an xG per match average of 0.37. Against this Leicester defence, we can be confident that they will get opportunities to strike. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 23?