Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 25 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 25? Only two teams have a double gameweek but it's worth keeping these in mind as it may provide an extra few points with the additional game. MANCHESTER UNITED welcome BRIGHTON to Old Trafford in their rearranged game that should have taken place just before Christmas. It's actually a decent enough looking week for Ralf Rangnick's side with two home games against two mid-table sides. They haven't been convincing though - it might not be as straightforward as some expect. MANCHESTER CITY take on struggling Norwich in Saturday's late kick-off. They've been in sensational form throughout the season and should secure another three points. On Sunday, LIVERPOOL go to Burnley looking to build on another victory in midweek. While it may seem obvious to target the top sides most weeks - Gameweek 25 makes more sense due to the fixture list. What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 25? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 25. Jacob Ramsey Position: MID

MID FPL price: £4.7m

£4.7m Sky price: £5.8m

When it comes to Aston Villa assets - particularly in midfield - so many initially looked at Philippe Coutinho but the value and the form is elsewhere. Jacob Ramsey was sensational against Leeds. So much so that Villa boss Steven Gerrard even discussed his potential as an England player. He scored twice in midweek and returned 14 FPL points. He also scored and got an assist in the recent 2-2 draw with Manchester United. Three of his last six outings have seen double point returns. Combine this with the fact that he's an absolute bargain and it's tough to turn it down. Villa take on Newcastle this week. Adam Webster Position: DEF

DEF FPL price: £4.4m

£4.4m Sky price: £6.6m

It's good to target one of those teams on a double gameweek and Adam Webster looks a solid option at a great price in defence. He's features regularly in the Brighton defence and the departure of Dan Burn to Newcastle means less competition in this area. Webster scored in their recent 1-1 home draw with Chelsea and there is a potential for a clean sheet in the first of Brighton's two games as they go to Watford. At £4.4m - in the fourth-best defence according to xGA - he's a player worth keeping beyond the latest set of fixtures. Daniel James Position: MID

MID FPL price: £6.0m

£6.0m Sky price: £7.7m

Dan James netted twice for Leeds in their 3-3 draw at Aston Villa while also striking the crossbar - all of which came in the first-half.



The winger is filling in for the injured Patrick Bamford up front.#LUFC pic.twitter.com/sOTrYp15vK — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) February 9, 2022

Now this is a differential pick with so many players looking to Raphinha in midfield. Daniel James is listed as a midfielder but has been playing as a striker in Patrick Bamford's absence. Even better, he scored twice in their 3-3 draw with Aston Villa last time out and hit the crossbar. It means he has struck three goals in his last four outings. Marcelo Bielsa likes James up front and - with Bamford's spell on the sidelines looking more than short-term - it's a strong possibility that he will stay there. Yellow cards are a slight issue but he should cancel these out and more with goals in the coming weeks. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 25?