The FA Cup weekend gave us some rare breathing space to assess our fantasy football teams.

The post-World Cup period has seen a few quick turnarounds in deadlines, but a weekend off will have been welcome to properly look at what needs changing. It also allowed us time to see further recruits arrive in the transfer window - and you can READ MORE ABOUT THAT IN OUR PIECE HERE - but transfers shouldn't have been made until now anyway. All focus is on Gameweek 22, and the best way to approach with the aim of maximising points return.

Triple Captain: The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season

Free Hit: This allows unlimited changes for one gameweek only. A team reverts back to how it was before once this has been played - this can only be used once a season Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 22?

Two teams should be on your radar in Gameweek 22. LEEDS and MANCHESTER UNITED. A remarkable rescheduling of their earlier postponed fixtures means they play twice in this gameweek - players should be looking at these sides when it comes to transfers. What is interesting is that they play each other at Old Trafford on Wednesday before the other league fixture taking place at Elland Road on Sunday. The latter fixture falls into Gameweek 23 but a brilliant outcome for both the neutral and the supporters of the clubs. They're the only two involved in a double gameweek, so obviously they will be a main focus, but others playing just the once also have favourable fixtures. ARSENAL travel to Everton, and while they have brought in Sean Dyche, the Toffees' lack of transfer activity hasn't improved the already bad mood around the cub. BRIGHTON will also fancy their chances of continuing their good recent form with a home contest against Bournemouth. Roberto De Zerbi's side are well in the mix for the top-six, and they will know the importance of winning these sort of games if they are to be playing in Europe next season. Who are the best players to bring in for Gameweek 22?

As mentioned in the section above, it makes sense to target the teams involved in a double gameweek. Therefore, Leeds and Manchester United players should be on your list. While they play each other second, both have decent first fixtures that can return points. Leeds go to Nottingham Forest; Manchester United face Crystal Palace and it wouldn't be a surprise to see both win those opening contests. There are also the other teams with good fixtures to target, while also considering those who have just signed for their new clubs. With Gameweek 22 in focus, who are the players to look at bringing in? Marcus Rashford Position: MID

I'll get to the point with Marcus Rashford as 50.4% of players have him in their team. That does mean though that half of players don't, which is remarkable when we consider the form he is in and the fact they now have a double gameweek. Rashford has scored in five of his last six league outings, returning 46 points for the large percentage of players who own him. He's certainly captaincy material in Gameweek 22. A player that should definitely have involvement in the XI. Bruno Fernandes Position: MID

You have to use a hefty part of the budget to bring in Bruno Fernandes at £9.9m, but recent form suggests that it could be worth it. His last five Premier League games have seen two goals and three assists, with a goal coming against Palace when they went to Selhurst Park in Gameweek 20. Fernandes' five points against Arsenal was his lowest return since the home win over Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 17 - something that further highlights his good form. With a double gameweek this time around, we can expect the attacking returns to continue. Luis Sinisterra Position: MID

Ok, we've talked about two well known players but here's one who may go under the radar this week. Luis Sinisterra has been out injured for Leeds, but availability in the wide positions coupled with his return in the FA Cup win over Accrington means he should be set for starts in Gameweek 22. He's only featured ten times in the league - six of which were starts - but he's averaging 0.37 goals/95 and 0.19 xG/95. Given a run of games, he can start to deliver points. After all, the 23-year-old joined in the summer for a £21million fee as Raphinha's replacement. He should hold a first team spot in a side who can have a decent second-half of the campaign. Max Wöber Position: DEF

Leeds' defence hasn't been the best this season, but they did keep a clean sheet against Brentford last time out. While this double gameweek could be tricky, I'm intrigued by Max Wöber's fantasy football potential in the second-half of the campaign. Whether at left-back or centre-back, his ability on the ball could lead to attacking returns - as could his position on free-kicks. The defender took a direct free-kick from close range against Brentford that went over the bar, and there could be huge differential points if he is Leeds' designated player from these situations going forward. Who should I captain in Gameweek 22?