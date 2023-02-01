The January transfer window is over following a month of big spending by Premier League clubs.

Of course, that has a huge impact on fantasy football players, with either new assets being added to the game or existing recruits switching from one team to another. The winter window not only gives teams the chance to improve their personnel, but it also opens up differential possibilities on fantasy football. On the other side, big money signings may tempt in players, but their position and role within their new team leads to very little beyond the basic returns.

To help us make a judgement on nine of the biggest signings this month, we're going to use the following system: Buy: Consider bringing them in now as they can make an impact over the new few weeks

Consider bringing them in now as they can make an impact over the new few weeks Monitor: See how they fit into their new team before bringing them in

See how they fit into their new team before bringing them in Avoid: Won't offer too much to fantasy football players Using these three markers, what is the best way to approach those involved in the January window? Want to play Fantasy Football? Create an account here Go to https://fantasyfootball.skysports.com/ Enzo Fernandez Position: MID

MID Club: Chelsea

Chelsea FPL Price: TBA

Chelsea broke the British transfer record in the early hours of the morning following deadline day by bringing in Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. The Blues paid £106.8million for his services, and the high profile nature of his move will put some fantasy football players on alert. The 22-year-old sits in a deeper position in midfield, but posted five assists across 17 Liga Portugal games this season. He also has a goal on his tally. The thing is, across league and Champions League, Fernandez has as many yellow cards as he does assists (6), but his 1.8 key passes per game average is higher than any Chelsea player in the Premier League. Of course, there is a step up in quality that comes with a move to England's top-flight. The way that Chelsea operate under Graham Potter, Fernandez could be someone who claims secondary assists on goals. That doesn't translate to fantasy points though, and it's hard to justify a defensive minded player taking up one of the five midfield slots. VERDICT: Avoid

Mykhailo Mudryk Position: MID

MID Club: Chelsea

Chelsea FPL Price: £7.0m

We have the added bonus of seeing Mykhailo Mudryk in a Chelsea shirt already, and the signs were promising. Coming on in the 55th minute of their 0-0 draw with Liverpool, Mudryk had a shot, was fouled once alongside posting three successful tackles - he was eye-catching in his involvement. Yet it's still very early days in his Stamford Bridge career. Some have seen enough already - the winger is in 2.3% of teams at the time of writing. While he can't control the fee paid, Mudryk's huge price tag will surely mean regular starts even with the huge influx of new faces at Chelsea this season. They have some interesting fixtures coming up, Mudryk is on the watchlist given his decent £7.0m price tag. VERDICT: Monitor

Georginio Rutter Position: FWD

FWD Club: Leeds

Leeds FPL Price: £5.5m

Leeds were actually one of the big winners from the January window. They went into it needing a left-back, centre midfielder and a striker - doing deals worth £75million to address the three positions. The club record fee was paid to bring in Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim. He's only 20 so they will be looking at future potential, but he should have some impact on the first team. While he wasn't prolific in Germany - again, we have to remember his age - the fact he's only £5.5m on FPL could make him a very interesting candidate for one of the three forward positions if he is starting. Leeds aren't bad in attack. They sit 11th for xGF this season - with their 26 goals coming from 28.8 xG. Let's see where Rutter fits in. VERDICT: Monitor

Max Wöber Position: DEF

DEF Club: Leeds

Leeds FPL Price: £4.5m

The aforementioned left-back came in the form of Max Wöber, but he has been featuring at centre-back in recent weeks for Leeds. The Whites need to sort their defensive problems and they hope that Wöber will be the player for that. The reason he features here is set-pieces. More specifically, direct free-kicks as he took one from close range against Brentford. That went over the bar, but it could be a sign that he is Leeds' man in these situations. Wöber is also sitting at just £4.5m, meaning he's a value option who will play, could deliver points, and frees up budget to use elsewhere. VERDICT: Buy

Pablo Sarabia Position: MID

MID Club: Wolves

Wolves FPL Price: £5.5m

I believe that Wolves are in for a good second-half of the season under Julen Lopetegui's guidance, with a number of players arriving in January. One of those was Pablo Sarabia. A bargain from PSG - his FPL price is bigger than the actual fee that Wolves reportedly paid to bring him in. If Sarabia can replicate his form during a spell at Sporting last season, fantasy football players who gamble now should be in for points that many, many others won't have. He scored 15 from 12.26 xG in the Portuguese top-flight, adding a further six assists from 7.40 xA. Even half of that will be considered a success for those who make the move early. VERDICT: Buy

Pedro Porro Position: DEF

DEF Club: Tottenham

Tottenham FPL Price: TBA

Pedro Porro looks the answer for Tottenham in that problematic RWB position under Antonio Conte. Matt Doherty - a previous favourite on fantasy football - has left and even with Emerson Royal, it seems clear that Porro will be the number one choice in that area. Yet, even with eight goals involvements for Sporting in Portugal's top division this season, I don't find myself being drawn into adding him to my defence. It feels like Tottenham are currently in a vulnerable position as they aim to break into the top-four. I find myself comparing this move to that of Ivan Perisic's in the summer. A very popular choice when he first arrived - the LWB sits outside the top-ten for points returned among defenders. VERDICT: Avoid

Anthony Gordon Position: MID

MID Club: Newcastle

Newcastle FPL Price: £5.2m

He's in 1.1% of teams - presumably from his days at Everton - but Anthony Gordon hasn't delivered on fantasy football this season. The midfielder registered 43 points prior to his move to Newcastle. We have to factor in the Toffees' position in the table, but it's far from anywhere near the top of the midfield charts. His big money move to the Magpies may make some interested in looking for an alternative, and there could be a case that he sees higher attacking returns in a better team. But his work rate off the ball is what will make him a strong player in this Eddie Howe side. That doesn't translate to an awful lot when it comes to FPL. VERDICT: Avoid

Álex Moreno Position: DEF

DEF Club: Aston Villa

Aston Villa FPL Price: £4.5m

We've had the added bonus of seeing Álex Moreno in an Aston Villa shirt already, and the early signs are promising for fantasy football players. The left-back has returned seven points across his two outings, with a clean sheet secured as they won away at Southampton. He's posted two shots in each of his two games, which isn't too much of a surprise when he had 13 shots for 1.33 xG in 15 LaLiga games prior to his January move. Moreno also has three key passes for Villa already, highlighting that he could post attacking returns in a side fancied to finish in the top-half. VERDICT: Buy

Tetê Position: MID

MID Club: Leicester

Leicester FPL Price: £5.5m