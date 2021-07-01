Fantasy Football tips and advice: Euro 2020 best players for quarter-finals

The shocks provided in the round of 16 have had a significant impact on fantasy football teams.

France, Germany and the Netherlands crashing out at such an early stage of Euro 2020 has left popular selections with no further games in the tournament. One team going out would create problems - all three has left a nightmare-like situation. You can make three transfers for free prior to the quarter-finals getting underway but it may be a situation where a -4 hit is required just to ensure there are 11 players available. If there's a Wildcard or Limitless chip available, it's well worth using it - particularly if you're in the same boat as many others who now have a number of red signs next to players in their squad.

That's a line worth remembering instead of taking a significant points hit in order to bring in new players. So many popular players - Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum, Denzel Dumfries, Robin Gosens and Emil Forsberg are just some of the examples of those with over 10% selection rate no longer in the tournament. One positive for future planning is the fact that the free transfers number jumps up from three to five ahead of the semi-final - with another five available for the final - so there is more room to be flexible when it comes to some selections and their possibility of being in the last-four. With the quarter-finals getting underway on Friday, Tom Carnduff picks out his players to transfer in alongside captaincy choices.

Ferran Torres Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nation: Spain

Spain Cost: €8.1m

€8.1m Fixture: Switzerland

Much like England, Spain will be pleased with how the tournament is progressing so far. They know they have avoided France in the quarter-finals following their shock defeat to Switzerland in the round of 16 while Portugal are also out on their side of the draw - although they were beaten by Belgium. Spain's tournament began in slow fashion but the chances have consistently been there for them. The 9.7 xGF figure was the highest of any team in the group stages but they only managed to score six - five of those goals came in their final game against Slovakia. They would then score five against Croatia from an xG of 4.36. Defence remains a concern, but the attacking returns posted so far means their attackers are well worth bringing in - particularly as they have an easier tie out of all the possibilities (on paper at least, for the Love Island fans). Click here for Infogol's Ferran Torres profile with statistics At €8.1m, Ferran Torres looks like one of the best bargain options of those players still involved. Much like Spain, he's enjoyed more success as the tournament progressed with 20 points to his name so far - 16 of those coming in his last two appearances. He has two goals on his tally from five shots, three on target and an xG of 1.23. Torres has featured twice from the bench but he should get another start here given the impact he made when in the XI against Croatia in the last round. The back line is one for Spain to consider changing - the forwards are playing their part. A captain to kick things off on Friday? Definitely - although it's worth checking the team news which is the benefit of this game being at 5pm. It's certainly a more appealing game for points than Belgium's meeting with Italy.

Harry Kane Position: Forward

Forward Nation: England

England Cost: €11.5m

€11.5m Fixture: Ukraine England will have known the importance of beating Germany in the round of 16. It's not just a chance to progress to the latter stages of a major tournament, it's a tournament which has seen some of the other big-hitters fall early. There's no denying that the Three Lions are on the 'easier' side of the bracket. Harry Kane's tournament was a quiet one but his goal against Die Mannschaft in that 2-0 win at Wembley may be the spark he needs to go on and get a couple more before the tournament is over. It's very unlikely he will get the Golden Boot now but he can still post attacking returns. Click here for Infogol's Harry Kane profile with statistics The fact his xG figure is 1.91 after that win over Germany highlights how he could have had more than one on his tally at this stage. While not up to his usual standards, he has had chances to get off the mark earlier. It's a big commitment in cost but there should be budget available with other expensive strikers now out of the tournament. The best approach is to take the most expensive players out to give more freedom for quarter-final options - that should include one striker.

Harry Maguire Position: Defender

Defender Nation: England

England Cost: €5.5m

€5.5m Fixture: Ukraine Not to sound all 'IT'S COMING HOME' here but it's difficult to avoid England assets considering their potential route to the final. They face Ukraine before one of Czech Republic or Denmark in the semi-final followed by the final - that is if they win those games of course. The Three Lions are now favourites to lift the trophy and the expectation - as a minimum - is that they reach the final. That should give us three more games with England assets and we don't have to worry about transferring them out. Click here for Harry Maguire's Infogol profile with statistics Injury forced Harry Maguire to miss the start of the tournament but he's returned 11 points in two appearances against the Czechs and Ukraine. That's helped by the fact that England are yet to concede. Their strength at set-pieces could mean we see a Maguire goal before the competition is over and he's managed two shots - one on target - with an xG of 0.16 in two outings so far. It's also worth noting he created a chance in his first game which gave him an xA of 0.36. At €5.5m, you're getting a player who will play every game (injury/suspension free) for a tournament favourite at a good price. It's difficult to not include him at this point.

Joakim Mæhle Position: Defender

Defender Nation: Denmark

Denmark Cost: €4.7m

€4.7m Fixture: Czech Republic

It will create a clash if both Denmark and England progress to the semi-finals - as expected - but Joakim Mæhle is emerging as one of bargain options of the tournament so far. His €4.7m price has brought 23 points with 20 of those coming in his last two outings. Mæhle has scored two goals from a remarkable six shots on target (nine in total). His tournament xG figure stands at 1.69 so far - he is certainly playing more as a left midfielder than a left wing-back. Click here for Joakim Mæhle's Infogol profile with statistics The attacking returns are just too good to ignore at the price, while his xA figure of 0.28 suggests that he could have also had at least one assist to go with the goals at this stage. The schedule also plays to the strength of this selection with Denmark playing in the early slot on Saturday evening. If team situation allows it, he could start on the bench and then replace a player who hasn't performed on the Friday to maximise points potential.

