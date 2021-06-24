Fantasy Football tips and advice: Euro 2020 best players for Round of 16

The round of 16 presents the opportunity to make an unlimited number of transfers on the Euro 2020 fantasy football game.

While many of the big hitters remain involved in the competition - justifying the high price tags attached to them at the start - other choices who delivered will no longer be a part of the tournament. Jere Uronen got 17 points from a low €4.8m for Finland while Artem Dzyuba became a bargain forward of sorts with 13 points for Russia with a price tag of €8.6m - both saw their nation fail to progress beyond the group stage. However, an unlimited number of changes being available means that the transfer headaches that may come with those players have been removed and it also presents the chance to create an entire new team if the group stage has been a poor one.

It will pay off to factor in team selections with the fixtures so that there are strong captaincy options early on which can then be switched or that player can be subbed out if they haven't performed as hoped. For the group stages, Italy were a popular team to get on board with because they would always play early, as did Belgium, while France and Germany provided options to bring in at the end of a matchday. The same principle applies here. With free rein for transfers ahead of the knockout stages, Tom Carnduff picks out some of the players worth included for the round of 16.

Domenico Berardi Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nation: Italy

Italy Cost: €6.2m

€6.2m Fixture: Austria A player who sat out of the final group stage game - a 1-0 win over Wales - due to Italy's rotation but Domenico Berardi should return to the XI as they face Austria in the round of 16. He has enjoyed a positive tournament so far. The winger posted assists in the wins over Turkey and Switzerland which means a respectable 12 points return so far. It helps having a goalscorer such as Ciro Immobile alongside him and we can expect more attacking returns as the tournament progresses. Click here for Domenico Berardi's Infogol profile with statistics Italy are strong favourites to get the better of Austria and that means not having to use a transfer to get rid of Berardi before the quarter-finals get underway - that is something to keep in mind when it comes to any player being brought in ahead of the knockout stages. It's also the bargain price available on him that's appealing. You're not going to get many players providing the impact he is around the €6m alongside featuring for one of the favourites for success. The advantage of Italy's fixtures means that he is a solid captaincy choice with the option to switch elsewhere if he doesn't deliver.

Romelu Lukaku Position: Forward

Forward Nation: Belgium

Belgium Cost: €11.2m

€11.2m Fixture: Portugal Belgium will be facing Portugal in the round of 16 and Romelu Lukaku will know the importance of getting goals in that game to strengthen his bid for the Golden Boot. They will likely face Italy and then France in their quest for European glory so there will be extra incentive for the striker to net here - he finished the group stage with three goals and finds himself as the favourite to finish as the tournament's top goalscorer. His 18 points return so far is very positive and he has been a popular captaincy choice meaning double point returns on two of the three matchdays. With a selection rate of 54% currently, Lukaku's returns will benefit a lot of players and there is a strong case of missing out without him included.

Denzel Dumfries Position: Defender

Defender Nation: Netherlands

Netherlands Cost: €5.6m

€5.6m Fixture: Czech Republic Denzel Dumfries' group stage finished with a disappointing one point after he was subbed off at half-time in their win over North Macedonia but that was a move for rotation and he should start again here. Despite being a right-back, we've seen him charging down the pitch and contributing significantly in attack so far with two on his tally from an expected goals (xG) figure of 2.03. Click here to view Denzel Dumfries' Infogol profile with statistics Dumfries has seen six shots in total - four of which have been on target - and that has made him more dangerous than some strikers. Netherlands assets look good to have considering their next two games will be Czech Republic and one of Denmark or Wales. With 22 points returned from a remarkable cheap price of €5.6m, the Netherlands man is a must-have because of the value on offer.

Gianluigi Donnarumma Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Nation: Italy

Italy Cost: €5.6m

€5.6m Fixture: Austria Given Italy's remarkable record with clean sheets, it's no surprise to see Gianluigi Donnarumma joint-first when it comes to points from goalkeepers so far (18). Against Austria in the round of 16, he has a great chance of another shut-out and he looks a strong goalkeeper to take through the knockout stages. Italy's defence has been excellent so far. They've gone through the group stage allowing just 1.4 xG in three games – an average of just 0.47 per game. It goes a long way to explaining why Donnarumma has had just the two saves to make. Considering the return, we could actually place Donnarumma in the bargain category. He's the same price as Portugal's Rui Patricio while also being just €0.1m more than David De Gea who isn't even getting a game for Spain. It's worth going with this Italy defence for now and then reevaluating the situation when they face likely games against Belgium and France in the latter stages of the tournament.

Yussuf Poulsen Position: Forward

Forward Nation: Denmark

Denmark Cost: €8.2m

€8.2m Fixture: Wales A real differential selection in the round of 16 considering that just 1% of the 3.5m or so players of the Euro 2020 fantasy football games have him. Yussuf Poulsen has rewarded owners so far with 16 points from two goals and one penalty earned. The positive with their next game is that they are odds-on favourites to win in 90 minutes - meaning there is a possibility that Poulsen could grab his third goal of the tournament or post other attacking returns in the form of assists. Click here for Yussuf Poulsen's Infogol profile with statistics There is every chance Poulsen could have had an assist in this tournament too with an xA figure of 0.41 after the group stages. His xG figure may only be 0.67 but it shows he is making the most of the opportunities coming his way. At a price of €8.2m, the freedom is there with Poulsen to work him around budget restraints while the low selection rate presents the chance for points that many others won't have.