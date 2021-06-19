Fantasy Football tips and advice: Euro 2020 best players for final group stage games

Matchday three of the Euro 2020 fantasy football game presents the opportunity to earn those final few points before unlimited transfers kick in for the knockout stages.

As mentioned in the last look at the game, the wildcard could come into play in the third and final game of the group stage, with the chance to then make unlimited changes again before the round of 16 gets underway. It's a good way to maximise points return give the transfer limit during the knockout stages. You can make a further three before the quarter-finals, five before the semi-finals and five again before the final.

Sticking to the nations expected to progress should limit the number of changes needed as the tournament reaches the latter stages. With that in mind, and without having to worry about looking beyond the next set of fixtures, we look at four players worth transferring in.

Antoine Griezmann Position: Forward

Forward Nation: France

France Cost: €11m

€11m Fixture: Portugal

An expensive option up front but one that may justify it with another goal - Antoine Griezmann opened his account for the tournament with a goal in France's 1-1 draw with Hungary on Sunday. Euro 2016's top goalscorer isn't just about the goals though with seven assists in qualifying and an expected assists (xA) figure of 0.25 in their opening 1-0 win over Germany. He's trusted with France's set-pieces and, while they haven't had a penalty yet, he could be their spot kick taker considering that Karim Benzema missed one in a friendly win over Wales at the beginning of June. Alex Keble's Tactics Talk highlights the importance of the French counter attack in this game given Portugal's defence and Griezmann can play a key role in that - either starting or finishing those moves.

Robin Gosens Position: Defender

Defender Nation: Germany

Germany Cost: €5m

€5m Fixture: Hungary

A player flagged up as a differential option in our pre-tournament picks, Robin Gosens has delivered already and he's impossible to ignore ahead of matchday three. The German LWB returned a goal and two assists in Germany's 4-2 victory over Portugal on Saturday and he can contribute further with Die Mannschaft facing Hungary in what should be, on paper at least, their easiest game of the group. At a ridiculously cheap €5m price, there is no reason not to have Gosens in a 15-man squad for the remainder of Germany's time in the tournament.

Andriy Yarmolenko Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nation: Ukraine

Ukraine Cost: €8.5m

€8.5m Fixture: Austria

Andriy Yarmolenko was mentioned as a MD2 selection and there is a very strong case for having him in for Ukraine's final group game against Austria. Yarmolenko scored a screamer against the Netherlands and then followed that up with a goal and an assist against North Macedonia which has led to 18 points being returned across two games. A despite being a midfielder with a cost of €8.5m, with a very strong points return, his selection rate remains a low 4% and there is the chance for plenty of points with Yarmolenko that many others won't have. There is also the advantage of him being a midfielder but playing as part of an attacking trio, which means that he will gain five points per goal rather than the four of a forward.

Mason Mount Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nation: England

England Cost: €7m

€7m Fixture: Czech Republic

England were disappointing in their 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday but they are in a very strong position to progress to the knockout stages and victory over Czech Republic will see them do so as group winners. Mount had three shots last time out and it's a surprise to see that he hasn't seen any attacking returns yet when we consider the number. His expected goals (xG) figure currently stands at 0.69 while his xA is a significant 1.02. The one positive is that England have been keeping clean sheets and they can expect another here so Mount does have six points on his tally. A popular pick with 29% of teams having him, it feels like it's just a matter of time before he starts delivering.

Denzel Dumfries Position: Defender

Defender Nation: Netherlands

Netherlands Cost: €5.5m

€5.5m Fixture: North Macedonia