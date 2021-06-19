Hungary 1-1 France: Euro 2020 favourites held in Budapest

Antoine Griezmann scored a second-half equaliser for France to prevent Hungary pulling off a seismic shock over the Euro 2020 favourites in Budapest.
After a first half dominated by the world champions, Hungary full-back Attila Fiola broke away in stoppage time to fire the home side ahead and send the capacity 60,000-strong crowd at the Puskas Arena into pandemonium.
Despite their first-half domination, France struggled to carve out clear-cut chances after the break, and needed some quick thinking from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to break the Hungarian rearguard in the 66th minute.
His long kick caused chaos, with Kylian Mbappe's deflected cross ultimately falling to Griezemann, who lashed in from 10 yards.
The hosts then held firm to pick up their first point of the tournament, with French appeals for a penalty in injury time after Presnel Kimpembe went down in the area falling on deaf ears.
France move on to four after two games, likely already enough to clinch their place in the knockout stage.
Hungary meet Germany in their final Group F game, where a surprise victory would in all probability be enough to book them a shock spot in the last 16.