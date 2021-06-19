Hungary 1-1 France: Euro 2020 favourites held in Budapest

After a first half dominated by the world champions, Hungary full-back Attila Fiola broke away in stoppage time to fire the home side ahead and send the capacity 60,000-strong crowd at the Puskas Arena into pandemonium.

Despite their first-half domination, France struggled to carve out clear-cut chances after the break, and needed some quick thinking from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to break the Hungarian rearguard in the 66th minute.

His long kick caused chaos, with Kylian Mbappe's deflected cross ultimately falling to Griezemann, who lashed in from 10 yards.