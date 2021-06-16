Euro 2020: Who has reached the knockout stage and who needs what to qualify?

With the Euro 2020 group stage nearing completion, we assess what each team needs to qualify for the knockout stage ahead of their final group-stage fixture.

Group A ITALY: The first team at Euro 2020 to book their place in the round of 16, following back-to-back 3-0 wins over Turkey and Switzerland, Roberto Mancini's side have been dominant at both ends of the pitch, generating 4.53 Expected Goals For (xGF) over two games while allowing just 0.77 Expected Goals Against (xGA). WALES: While it hasn't been officially confirmed, Infogol's calculations see no future in which Rob Page's don't qualify for the knockout stage. Four points from two games with a +2 goal difference, and while their opening draw with Switzerland was fortunate according to expected goals (xG: WAL 0.57 - 2.60 SUI), they were excellent against Turkey (xG: TUR 1.65 - 3.83 WAL), inspired by a reinvented Gareth Bale. TURKEY: Disappointing defeats to Italy and Wales have left many people's pre-tournament dark horses needing a miracle to qualify. Their -5 goal difference is a huge figure to overcome against Switzerland in the final game. There is a chance Turkey do reach the last 16, but with Infogol's model rating that at just 7% we're happy to jump the gun and say they're out. SWITZERLAND: Hugely unlucky to only draw 1-1 with Wales (xG: WAL 0.57 - 2.60 SUI) but deservedly thumped 3-0 by Italy, Switzerland know that victory over Turkey in their final game will more than likely send them through.

Group B BELGIUM: Two wins from two saw the Red Devils become the second team guaranteed to be making an appearance in the last 16. Roberto Martinez's side were ruthless against Russia, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 win, but were made to work much harder for their victory over Denmark, with the emergence from the bench of several 'golden generation' players turning the game on its head, Kevin De Bruyne in particular producing a sublime performance in a 2-1 win. FINLAND, RUSSIA, DENMARK: We're lumping these three in together because this really is a complicated scenario, with a significant possibility of all three finishing on three points, and even a chance that a couple of them could be tied on goal difference too. In short, Denmark must win against Russia to have any chance of qualifying - if they do win, it's highly likely they'll go through. For Finland and Russia, avoiding defeat will almost certainly book their place in the last 16. Anything other than a crushing defeat by Belgium is likely to be enough for the Finns too.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Group C NETHERLANDS: Frank de Boer’s side booked their place in the last 16 with a comfortable win over Austria, posting the third-highest Expected Goals For total in the tournament so far (3.46 xG). It put them on six points after their opening 3-2 victory over Ukraine, a game in which they let a two-goal lead slip before Denzel Dumfries, who also netted against Austria, scored a late winner. UKRAINE & AUSTRIA: Victory for both these sides over North Macedonia, and defeat against the Netherlands, means a draw would likely see both sides through, and that is reflected in the odds, the draw price for the game plummeting on Thursday. NORTH MACEDONIA: Their first major tournament is over from a competitive perspective, now guaranteed to finish bottom regardless of their result against the Netherlands.

Group D CZECH REPUBLIC & ENGLAND: The Czechs took a huge step towards qualifying for the last 16 with a draw against Croatia at Hampden Park. They top Group D with four points, level with favourites England. A draw against the Three Lions in their final group game guarantees progression, but, with four points, even a loss is highly likely to see them make the second round. The scenario for England is almost exactly the same as for the Czechs, only that a draw will see them finish second by virtue of a poorer goal difference. SCOTLAND & CROATIA: Scotland's superb performance in a deserved 0-0 draw with England has left this group intriguingly poised. The scenario facing Scotland and Croatia is exactly the same - must win. Victory will take them on to four points and virtually guarantee a place in the last 16 as either runner-up, or one of the best third-placed teams.

Group E SWEDEN: Sweden sit top after drawing with Spain and beating Slovakia. Four points should be enough to qualify, one more from their final match against Poland will guarantee it. SLOVAKIA: A surprise victory over Poland has given Slovakia a great chance of reaching the last 16, and they came within 20 minutes of taking from a point from Sweden too, which could have been enough in itself. They now face the Spaniards in their final match, and their task now looks tough. SPAIN & POLAND: Tbc.

Group F France, Germany, Portugal, Hungary tbc.