Fantasy Football tips and advice: Euro 2020 best players and transfers for the final

A month-long battle between 24 teams has left us with two as England meet Italy at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions have ended their long wait for a major final appearance - their last coming in 1966 - while Italy are more experienced when it comes to these occasions. Despite that, Gareth Southgate's men are the favourites. For fantasy football players, the final presents the opportunity to make five free transfers for the last chance to earn points. In the last set of fantasy football tips, we suggested focusing on England assets given how they were the most fancied team of the four to reach the final and, despite some nerves as their semi-final v Denmark went to extra-time, they did progress and that means we don't have to worry about moving those players out.

Many also went for Italy and they would have been watching with some fear as they were forced to a penalty shootout by Spain. However, they are through and that is good news when it comes to free transfers. Of course, the difference with this round compared to previous rounds is that there is only one game - meaning you will only need to select 11 players. It's also worth holding out on transfers until team news is announced so you know who will be involved. Even though only 11 players are needed, the more options available the better and it's worth using all free transfers available to give more freedom for selection. Ahead of the historic final on Sunday, Tom Carnduff focuses on four players to bring in.

Harry Maguire Position: Defender

Defender Nation: England

England Cost: €5.7m Despite missing the first two games of the tournament through injury, Maguire has returned 24 points in his four games since with a combination of attacking returns and clean sheets. Maguire scored in England's quarter-final victory over Ukraine and he also saw two shots on target against Denmark - that took his tournament shots on target total to four. That means his Expected Goals (xG) figure is 0.78 heading into the final while he also boasts an Expected Assists (xA) number of 0.35 - that is a good return for a centre-back. Yellow cards are a slight issue with two shown to him but he has been providing a lot more positives than negatives with the points returns. Given his showings in front of goal in his last two outings, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him net at Wembley in the final.

Luke Shaw Position: Defender

Defender Nation: England

England Cost: €6.3m Luke Shaw was highlighted in the last round of tips and it's well worth keeping him in because of the attacking threat he poses. He's got three assists on his tally and an xA figure of 2.06. If England strike from a set-piece, there's every chance that Shaw will be the player who has provided the cross and that's where his attacking returns have come from. He is justifying his expensive price tag for a defender. Unlike Maguire, we don't have to worry too much about Shaw losing points for picking up cards. All eight of his attempted tackles at the tournament have been successful while he's been fouled nine times himself. He's causing more problems for opposition wingers than they are for him. Shaw has become an important part of this England side.

Lorenzo Insigne Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nation: Italy

Italy Cost: €8.7m I don't know how Lorenzo Insigne hasn't picked up an assist in this tournament yet. He's a constant threat out wide and his xA figure currently sits at 2.03 ahead of the final. His two goals came from an xG of 0.86 so he's making the most of the opportunities coming his way. However, the same can't be said for the chances he is making for his teammates. There's not too much more he can do in terms of chance creation. Insigne's three big chances created puts him among the tournament leaders in this category while only Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne (13) can boast more than the Italian's 12 key passes. If Italy can find a way past this tough England defence, there's a good chance that Insigne will be involved in the move at some stage.