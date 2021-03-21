FA Cup odds, semi-final draw and round-up: Chelsea v Man City; Leicester v Southampton

Eight-time winners Chelsea will face Manchester City, currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple, in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Leicester will play Southampton in the other last-four tie after knocking out Manchester United. Chelsea did just enough to beat Sheffield United 2-0 in their quarter-final, while City left it late to score twice in the last four minutes and beat Everton by the same scoreline at Goodison. Southampton eased past Bournemouth 3-0. Saints are keeping Sporting Life followers' hopes alive after Tom Carnduff tipped them at 33/1 in his antepost preview.

FA Cup semi-final draw Leicester v Southampton

Chelsea v Manchester City When are the FA Cup semi-finals and final? The semi-finals will be played over the weekend of April 17-18 at Wembley, with the final on May 15. Will there be fans at the FA Cup final? It is hoped that the final could be played before up to 20,000 fans after it was earmarked as a possible test event for the return of crowds to UK sporting venues. FA Cup winner odds (via Sky Bet) Manchester City - 4/5

Leicester - 3/1

Chelsea - 4/1

Southampton - 10/1 Odds correct at 19:06 (21/03/21)

Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final round-up Leicester 3-1 Manchester United Kelechi Iheanacho’s double fired Leicester to a 3-1 win over Manchester United and a first FA Cup semi-final in 39 years. The in-form striker now has nine goals in his last nine games and booked a last four showdown with Southampton at Wembley next month. Youri Tielemans - an 11/2 winning tip for Michael Beardmore - also netted to put the Foxes – four-time runners-up – a game away from their first FA Cup final since 1969.

Mason Greenwood did haul United level in the first half – after Fred’s mistake presented Iheanacho with the opener. It was just Leicester’s second win over United in 23 years but a deserved one as they outplayed and outfought the visitors. The Europa League is now United’s only realistic chance of a trophy this season with Manchester City unlikely to be caught in the Premier League.

Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten as Chelsea manager, and saw his side keep a 12th clean sheet from his 14 games in charge, as they edged past Sheffield United to reach the FA Cup semi-finals. The Blues opened the scoring through an unfortunate own goal by Oliver Norwood in the 24th minute, but really struggled to find an attacking rhythm throughout the contest. Other than Christian Pulisic's one-on-one opportunity early in the second half, Chelsea were on the back-foot for much of the game, as manager-less Sheffield United gave a much better account of themselves than in their last outing at Leicester, when they were thrashed 5-0.

