Everton 0-2 Manchester City: Quadruple dream still alive as City progress in FA Cup

Germany international Gundogan made the crucial breakthrough with his third goal in as many games in the 84th minute, before substitute De Bruyne ended any hopes the home side had of forcing extra time by making it 2-0.

It was harsh on Everton, who had followed manager Carlo Ancelotti’s game plan to the letter, as their dreams of a first trophy since 1995 were extinguished.

The result leaves City effectively seven wins away from a quadruple, not that manager Pep Guardiola will even consider that at this point.

He will have been pleased, however, with how his side stuck to their task in the face of opponents well-drilled in an Italian defensive masterclass.

In the last round, on this ground, Everton won a nine-goal thriller against Tottenham, but there was no chance of lightning striking twice.