Bournemouth 0-3 Southampton: Ralph Hasenhuttl's side into semi-finals of FA Cup

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men parked their Premier League problems as this competition once again provided a welcome distraction and shot in the arm for Saints.

Redmond starred in the clash of the south coast sides at Vitality Stadium, where he followed a smart assist for Moussa Djenepo’s opener with a fine brace as 1976 winners Southampton secured a routine 3-0 win.

A trip to Wembley awaits in April after comfortably overcoming the Cherries, who never looked like progressing from just the second quarter-final in the Championship club’s history.

There was early relief for Jonathan Woodgate’s men when Cameron Carter-Vickers’ own goal was ruled out by the video assistant referee, but Redmond slipped through Djenepo to put Saints ahead as half-time approached.

The forward followed his assist with an excellent solo goal in first half stoppage-time, then completed his brace and a comprehensive victory shortly after a Che Adams goal was ruled out by the VAR in the second period.

Hasenhuttl’s men started with the style of a Premier League side in Dorset, making life uncomfortable for the hosts and forcing them into a 10th minute own goal.

Jan Bednarek’s lovely ball to Kyle Walker-Peters was met by a nice touch and low cross turned into his own net by Carter-Vickers, only for the VAR to save his blushes.