Will Pep Guardiola's Manchester City win the quadruple this season?

Manchester City's start to the 2020/21 campaign was a slow one, but they now have a realistic opportunity to win all four trophies on offer.

Success of some kind is all but guaranteed for Pep Guardiola's side, with Sky Bet offering odds of just 1/5000 on City lifting a trophy. However, with the Premier League seemingly inevitable and progress elsewhere serene, all eyes are now on a historical quadruple. It's 8/1 that City win the lot, although such is their domestic dominance that the same price is available on them winning the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League. Is the quadruple price justified though and can City actually do the unthinkable by winning every single trophy available to them? Assessing it on a competition-by-competition basis suggests that they have a great chance.

Will Manchester City win the Premier League? Current position: 1st

1st Games remaining: 8

8 Sky Bet odds: 1/500

Manchester City are the clear favourites for the Premier League title

The shortest odds available in the four competitions, City are in complete control of the Premier League title race and they sit 14 points clear of Manchester rivals United in the table. We can expect Guardiola to be lifting the Premier League trophy before the end of the campaign, with it now becoming a case of 'if not when' on City securing the title again. Even if United win their game in-hand, City will be 11 points clear and they would need a four-defeat swing to be knocked off top spot. Considering City have lost just three all season, it would be a remarkable collapse at this stage. Indeed the major positive for City in their current position and given their quadruple aspirations is that they can afford to focus on other competitions because of the healthy lead they currently hold. While Leicester away is a difficult contest before they face Dortmund in the Champions League, a game against mid-table Leeds in the middle of the two legs may allow for rotation. They also face Aston Villa and Crystal Palace either side of the Carabao Cup final against Tottenham. Again, it's another opportunity for Guardiola to use his very talented squad. Chelsea and Leicester are the toughest opponents City have left to face in the league this season, making a four-game swing difficult for United who would also have to win the large majority of their remaining fixtures.

Will Manchester City win the Carabao Cup? Current position: Final

Final Games remaining: 1

1 Sky Bet odds: 2/7

Manchester City are fancied to win a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup

This is Manchester City's competition. They are unbeaten throughout the last four seasons in the Carabao Cup and find themselves in a strong position to retain the trophy once again when they face Tottenham at Wembley in April. City will be further helped by Spurs' current issues that have seen them left in mid-table and shocked in the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb. They are also out of the FA Cup and this remains Tottenham's only hope of silverware. You won't find many people willing to back Jose Mourinho's side to win this final based on current showings, giving City a cup to go alongside their spot at the top of the Premier League.

Will Manchester City win the FA Cup? Current position: Semi-finals

Semi-finals Games remaining: 2

2 Sky Bet odds: 4/5

Ilkay Gundogan celebrates his goal against Everton

They left in late in their quarter-final trip to Goodison Park, but Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne were both on target in victory over Everton on Saturday. While City have taken the domestic cups seriously under Guardiola, they were unable to retain the trophy last season but now find themselves in a strong position for success. It's a strong pool of remaining teams though, and while they have been the best in England this season, they could come up against Manchester United or Chelsea in the final four and the latter in particular would be no pushovers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United have got the better of City in previous years and Guardiola knows how difficult they are to face. They lost their most recent game against United and there will be some concern if they are drawn against each other in the semi-final or final. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are also going strong and will pose a threat when they finally face City in any competition. City may privately be hoping for Southampton, better yet for Leicester and Sheffield United to win on Sunday, but it's likely something a little tougher lies in wait and there's work still to do.

Will Manchester City win the Champions League? Current position: Quarter-finals

Quarter-finals Games remaining: 5

5 Sky Bet odds: 2/1

% chance of qualifying for UCL Semi Finals - via Infogol

This is the big one and, whatever Manchester City do this season, it will be the competition they are judged by. It's the one trophy that has evaded City in their quest to become a football superpower but there is a growing belief that their time is finally here. However, this isn't the first time we have said that and they have fallen at unexpected stages in previous seasons. The one accusation thrown at Guardiola is that he often overthinks the big games, changing formation and system for one-off ties which has at times backfired. The concern here is that, with them being on the same side of the bracket as Bayern Munich and PSG, drawn to face one of them in the semi-final, that habit of tactical adjustment could come into play again when City's current system has proven more than effective throughout the season. They should however reach the final-four. They take on a Dortmund side who have been inconsistent and, despite Erling Haaland's presence in attack, they are open defensively which should play into City's hands. Haaland may grab a couple across the two legs but you'd back City to outscore him comfortably. Then it's the potential meeting with Bayern or PSG. It's a test that City need to prove that they are worthy for European success and victory there will likely give them an 'easier' opponent in the final given the draw. With the way Chelsea are going under Tuchel, we may yet have an all-English final.