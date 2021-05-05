Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid: Blues advance to Champions League final

Timo Werner and Mason Mount struck as Chelsea sunk Real Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to book a Champions League final showdown with Manchester City.

Werner nodded into the empty net from one yard out in the first half, before Mount turned home Christian Pulisic’s cross late on, as Chelsea defeated Real 3-1 in the semi-finals on aggregate. It was a good night for Sporting Life followers, too, as Tom Carnduff bagged a 22/1 winner in his preview of the game. Germany forward Werner reacted fastest after Kai Havertz hit the bar, to notch his first goal in 12 games – for his simplest and most crucial in Chelsea blue. The Blues spurned a host of chances to kill off the contest after the break, only for England star Mount to seal victory with a neat late finish.

Mason Mount! 💥



After so many wasted opportunities, Chelsea FINALLY have their second goal of the night!



They're so close to Istanbul now!

And so now the Champions League will see a second all-English final in three years, following Liverpool’s win over Tottenham in 2019. Chelsea’s 19th clean sheet in the 14 weeks of Thomas Tuchel’s short Stamford Bridge reign formed the bedrock of a landmark victory. The Blues fully merited victory over the 13-time champions Real, marching into their first Champions League final since winning the competition in 2012.

FT: #ChampionsLeague #UCL



🔵 #CFC 2 (3.00 xG)

⚪️ #RealMadrid 0 (0.48 xG)



Chelsea should have put it to bed before the hour mark, but they deservedly advance.



The Blues limit Real to just 3 shots totalling 0.10 xG after the break!#CHERMA shot map ➡️ https://t.co/T5RapEEZtS pic.twitter.com/AoE9wKyVHJ — Infogol (@InfogolApp) May 5, 2021