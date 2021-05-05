Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid: Blues advance to Champions League final

Timo Werner and Mason Mount struck as Chelsea sunk Real Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to book a Champions League final showdown with Manchester City.
Werner nodded into the empty net from one yard out in the first half, before Mount turned home Christian Pulisic’s cross late on, as Chelsea defeated Real 3-1 in the semi-finals on aggregate.
Germany forward Werner reacted fastest after Kai Havertz hit the bar, to notch his first goal in 12 games – for his simplest and most crucial in Chelsea blue.
The Blues spurned a host of chances to kill off the contest after the break, only for England star Mount to seal victory with a neat late finish.
And so now the Champions League will see a second all-English final in three years, following Liverpool’s win over Tottenham in 2019.
Chelsea’s 19th clean sheet in the 14 weeks of Thomas Tuchel’s short Stamford Bridge reign formed the bedrock of a landmark victory.
The Blues fully merited victory over the 13-time champions Real, marching into their first Champions League final since winning the competition in 2012.
Tuchel only took the west London helm on January 26, but the astute German has quickly turned the Blues into a genuine force.
Chelsea spent £220million last summer on a major squad overhaul, only for Stamford Bridge’s favourite son Frank Lampard to be dismissed on January 25.
Former Paris St Germain boss Tuchel swept into west London with a frustrated and underperforming squad, but quickly unified the players and staff – and composed a robust gameplan.
Less than four months later, Chelsea are in their third Champions League final and also have an FA Cup showpiece clash with Leicester on the horizon.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel hailed his side’s efforts.
“It was difficult in the first half when they had a lot of possession and made us suffer,” he said on BT Sport.
“We were dangerous on counter attacks, but never lost the desire or hunger to defend.
“It was a fantastic performance in the second half, and we could have scored more earlier to be safe.
“It is a fantastic achievement and big congratulations to the team.”
Mason Mount “could not put into words” what it meant to have reached the Champions League final.
“It was a great performance,” the midfielder said on BT Sport.
“It was a tough game, you knew they would they give it everything. We were brilliant, we worked hard, should have had about five.
“The most important thing is to have won, but it is not over – there is one game left.”