Manchester City survived an early scare to see off Borussia Dortmund and deliver a night of profits for Sporting Life readers.

A superb strike from the outstanding Jude Bellingham saw the German side level their quarter-final tie after 15 minutes of the second leg at Signal Iduna Park. City responded in the second half with a penalty from Riyad Mahrez and a fine effort from Phil Foden to win 2-1 on the night and progress 4-2 on aggregate.

The result ended City’s run of quarter-final frustration having gone out at the last-eight stage in each of the previous three years. Dortmund, who were aggrieved to have a goal disallowed in the first leg, felt the penalty award for handball against Emre Can was harsh but City, who also hit the woodwork through Kevin De Bruyne, were dominant overall. Guardiola’s side also did well to keep the highly-rated Erling Haaland quiet although, in England international Bellingham, the hosts certainly possessed another tricky youngster. It was the 17-year-old who took centre stage early on. READ: Bellingham the next big thing

Jude Bellingham, born in 2003, wasn't alive when Borussia Dortmund last won a European trophy. (The 2001/02 Uefa Cup).

City’s day had begun badly with fireworks being set off outside their hotel by Dortmund fans in the early hours. Guardiola claimed he “slept like a baby” through the commotion but City were caught out by a positive start from the hosts. Mahmoud Dahoud had the first serious opportunity with a powerful strike from outside the area and Bellingham then took over, seemingly covering all areas of the pitch in defence and attack. He was in the right place at the right time to open the scoring after another Dahoud effort was blocked by Ruben Dias. Bellingham showed great control as he seized on a loose ball and cleverly switched feet to clip a shot into the top corner. Ederson did get his fingers to it but there was no stopping a shot that levelled the tie and gave Dortmund the edge on the away goals rule. READ: Liverpool knocked out by Real Madrid

