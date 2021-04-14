Horse Racing
Liverpool's Champions League campaign ended in disappointment

Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid: English champions dumped out of Champions League

By Sporting Life
22:40 · WED April 14, 2021

Liverpool exited the Champions League with a whimper having failed to properly test Real Madrid in a goalless draw at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side paid the price for a disastrous 45 minutes in the Spanish capital last week as that 3-1 quarter-final first-leg defeat essentially put them out.

They created enough chances to have clawed back the two-goal deficit but goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was hardly extended as yet another wasteful performance from their forwards proved costly with 15 attempts producing just four on target.

But this was a controlled, disciplined performance from the 13-time European champions who knew exactly what was required to get the job done.

A window on Real Madrid's team bus was broken on the way to Anfield.

It is almost two years since that famous semi-final second-leg comeback against Barcelona and it was five years to the day since the rousing Europa League recovery against Borussia Dortmund but aside from goals this tie was missing one crucial factor – fans.

Both were played out against a background of cacophonous noise but with Anfield empty there was no atmosphere to feed off what had been a positive start.

