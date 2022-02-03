With the FA Cup returning this weekend, our tipsters pick out their best bests for the fourth round, as well as some potential shocks that could be worth backing.

Which teams could cause an upset? Joe Townsend Saturday's FA Cup fourth round action is not blessed with potential upsets. It's hard to make a case for Sky Bet League One side Plymouth (50/1) to shock Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, non-league Kidderminster (14/1) to do likewise against David Moyes' reliable West Ham, or for Crystal Palace, so impressive this season under Patrick Vieira, to slip up when hosting out-of-form League Two strugglers Hartlepool (22/1). Rampant Championship leaders Fulham, who have scored 24 goals in their last five matches, would normally pique plenty of interest when priced up at 20/1 to win their tie in 90 minutes. They are away at Manchester City.

One side does stick out a little and that is COVENTRY, who head to Southampton. Mark Robins' team have rediscovered some form of late, winning three of their last five in all competitions. They sit 10th in the Sky Bet Championship, just five points off the play-off places with two games in hand. According to Infogol's performance-based xG table, ranked by expected goals data, Coventry rank as the eighth best Championship team this season. Southampton, meanwhile, are possibly the most unpredictable team in the Premier League, with their current position of 12th absolutely justified both according to xG and their middling, inconsistent nature. It's worth opposing Ralph Hassenhuttl's men, who needed extra time to get past Swansea in the last round, and backing COVENTRY TO QUALIFY at the general price of 7/2.

Everton v Brentford Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Everton v Brentford Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Everton Evs | Draw 23/10 | Brentford 13/5 Jake Osgathorpe A new regime at Goodison Park, and boy it was needed. Rafa Benitez had overseen a horrific run of form, and performances by the Toffees were awful. They had collected five points from a possible 39, averaging 1.17 xGF and 1.97 xGA per game in that period which ranked them as the third worst team in the Premier League. But, will Frank Lampard be able to get the ship pointing in the right direction? Maybe, but Lampard's strength, as showed in spells at Derby and Chelsea, is in attacking play, not organising a defence. Everton's rear-guard is atrocious and needs fixing sharpish. Whether Lampard can do that remains to be seen, but what he does have at Everton is an abundance of exciting, young attacking players, so expect plenty of entertaining games involving the Toffees. Brentford are on a four game losing streak heading into this clash, but have performed well in their last two, warranting at least a point in both defeats to Wolves and Manchester United. Away from home they have been poor though, especially at the back (1.85 xGA per game in PL), which should mean Everton can create plenty of good chances. The Bees, though, won't go down quietly, with Thomas Frank's side having scored in 20 of their 28 games in all competitions this season (71%). They have seen BOTH TEAMS SCORE in 57% of games in all competitions, and this has the recipe to be another of those. Everton will be attack-minded under Lampard, and prior to his arrival saw BTTS land in 61% of matches in all competitions this season. We should see chances at either end in an entertaining game at Goodison Park.

Stoke v Wigan Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Stoke v Wigan Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Stoke 3/4 | Draw 13/5 | Wigan 100/30 Jake Pearson Despite Stoke's position of 12th in the Sky Bet Championship, they have conceded the seventh fewest goals in the division this term, with their defensive process, as per expected goals (xG), backing up the theory that the strength of Michael O'Neill's men certainly lies in their ability to limit their opponents. In League One, only Rotherham have conceded fewer times than Wigan this term, with the Lactic's process also second only to the Millers. Offensively, however, while Liam Richardson's men may have netted the second most in the third tier of English football, eleven sides in the division have actually created more and better opportunities according to xG metrics. Wigan's inability to create on a consistent basis may be going unpunished in League One, but up against a reasonable capable Potters defence, they could find it difficult to get on the scoresheet. 17 of Stoke's 28 league matches this term have seen UNDER 2.5 GOALS, as did their 2-0 victory over Leyton Orient in the proceeding round of this competition. The 2.01 available in bet365's Asian Lines section about fewer than three goals in this match is a price worth getting on side.

Wolves v Norwich Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Wolves v Norwich Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Wolves 3/5 | Draw 13/5 | Norwich 9/2 Liam Kelly Although they've somewhat stunningly moved out of the relegation zone, I'm not convinced Norwich's improved results recently are a result of an improved process. Beating Everton and Watford teams that were in disarray – both sacking their manager after defeat to the Canaries – is hardly a sign that Dean Smith's side are on fire. Prior to those matches, in which Norwich overperformed their expected goals numbers (five goals, 2.65 xG), they averaged just 0.9 xG per game in the Premier League, severely struggling to be a threat going forward. Up against a strong Wolves outfit at Molineux, Norwich will surely find it hard to create chances. Therefore, WOLVES TO WIN TO NIL looks a value play at 13/8. Wolves have conceded only four goals in their last 11 fixtures in all competitions, including games against Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United. Bruno Lage's men should be backed to keep up their recent winning form with a clean sheet.