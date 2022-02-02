Can non-league Boreham Wood shock Bournemouth 70 places above them? Joe Rindl has the preview and a best bet.

Football betting tips: FA Cup 1.5pts Bournemouth to score over 2.5 goals at 6/4 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

National League Boreham Wood are appearing in the FA Cup fourth round for the first time as they entertain Championship high-flyers Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Sunday night. The Wood have yet to concede a goal in the FA Cup this season, edging out Barnet, Eastleigh and St Albans before beating League One AFC Wimbledon 2-0 after extra-time in the last round. Though they’re heavy underdogs in this match-up, Danny Hunter’s side can take heart from their excellent league form, Boreham Wood have won three of their last four in the fifth tier. That puts them in fifth place in the table, plus they are only two points off leaders Stockport County having played two games fewer than most of the teams around them. So, like their opponents, the non-leaguers are promotion-chasers and shouldn’t be taken lightly.

It was an exciting deadline day for Bournemouth, the second-tier outfit brought in five big names on January 31st as they target the Championship’s top two. Scott Parker was well and truly backed in the window and could hand debuts to Todd Cantwell, Kieffer Moore, Siriki Dembele, Freddie Woodman and Nathaniel Phillips.

As far as Mondays go, that one wasn't bad 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vhbTyPVYvq — AFCB Superstore (@afcbsuperstore) February 1, 2022

With that in mind, expect there to be a bouncing atmosphere on the South Coast as fans pack in to see the likes of Cantwell and Moore in action. Bournemouth beat non-league opposition in the third round as Emiliano Marcondes scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win away to Yeovil. Since that match though the Cherries have drooped, losing two on the bounce against Luton and Hull before a narrow win over lowly Barnsley stopped the rot last time round.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Despite their patchy form, Infogol still predicts Bournemouth - currently sitting third in the Championship table - to end the season inside the top two. Bournemouth have been smashing the expected goals battle, racking up a higher xG than their opponents in each of their last six league fixtures. The Cherries have averaged an xG of 1.75 per league match, while in their two cup matches against lower-league sides this season they have heavily beaten Yeovil and thrashed League One MK Dons 5-0.

Boreham Wood have only conceded 15 goals in the National League this season, but with 70 places between these sides I can’t see their defence holding out. BOURNEMOUTH TO SCORE OVER 2.5 GOALS at 6/4 with Paddy Power appeals greatly. CLICK HERE to back Bournemouth to score over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet

Bournemouth v Boreham Wood best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Bournemouth to score over 2.5 goals at 6/4 (Paddy Power) Score prediction: Bournemouth 3-0 Boreham Wood (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct 1600 GMT (02/02/22)