With the transfer window now closed, we rate every Premier League club's transfer activity during January.

Arsenal - E (Rating) In: Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids, undisclosed) Out: Folarin Balogun (Middlesbrough, loan) Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Roma, loan) Sead Kolasinac (Marseille, free) Calum Chambers (Aston Villa, undisclosed) Pablo Mari (Udinese, loan) Harry Clarke (Hibernian, loan) Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Lincoln, loan) Tyreece John-Jules (Sheffield Wednesday, loan) Ryan Alebiosu (Crewe, loan) Karl Hein (Reading, loan) Nikolaj Möller (Den Bosch, loan) Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids, free) The Gunners deserve some credit for moving on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - and even if it was a free transfer - saving significant funds in wages that could then be utilised on a replacement in the summer. However, the fact that they failed to bring in another forward in January - having been linked most notably with Dusan Vlahovic - can be viewed as a huge risk as they aim to break into the top-four. They spent big in the previous window and that will be a factor but the Gunners squad now looks very thin. It could be a tough second-half of the season for Mikel Arteta's side.

Aston Villa - A In: Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona, loan) Lucas Digne (Everton, £25m) Calum Chambers (Arsenal, undisclosed) Kerr Smith (Dundee United, £2m) Robin Olsen (Roma, loan) Out: Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Stoke, loan) Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest, loan) Wesley - (Internacional, loan) Aaron Ramsey (Cheltenham, loan) Caleb Chukwuemeka (Livingston, loan) Anwar El Ghazi (Everton, loan) Seb Revan (Hereford, loan) Louie Barry (Swindon, loan) Cameron Archer (Preston, loan) Arjan Raikhy (Grimsby, loan) Kaine Kesler (MK Dons, loan) A really strong window for Aston Villa who are still adjusting to life under Steven Gerrard. The loan addition of Philippe Coutinho was the headline and he has wasted no time in making an impact at the club. Lucas Digne's availability from Everton gives them real quality at left-back while Calum Chambers - one that came out of nowhere - is a really smart bit of business for options in defence.

Philippe Coutinho celebrates his goal against Manchester United

Brentford - B In: Jonas Lossl (FC Midtjylland, loan) Christian Eriksen (Unattached) Out: Nathan Shepperd (Dundalk, undisclosed) Jan Zamburek (Viborg, undisclosed) Dominic Thompson (Ipswich, loan) Joe Adams (Dundalk, undisclosed) Patrik Gunnarsson (Viking, undisclosed) Joel Valencia (Alcorcon, loan) Mads Bidstrup (Nordsjaelland, loan) Charlie Goode (Sheffield United, loan) Brentford didn't do a great deal in January but the fact that they had the opportunity to sign a player as good as Christian Eriksen has pushed their rating up to a B. He's joined until the end of the season and it may take some time for him to become match fit and fully integrate into the system. However, he's a brilliant player who can make a huge impact. The addition of goalkeeper Jonas Lossl is decent enough given the long-term injury to David Raya.

Brighton - C In: Kacper Kozlowski (Pogon Szczecin, £8m) Deniz Undav (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Undisclosed) Out: Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough, loan) Kacper Kozlowski (Royale Union St-Gilloise, loan) Leo Ostigard (Genoa, loan) Jurgen Locadia (Bochum, undisclosed) Taylor Richards (Birmingham, loan) Christian Walton (Ipswich, undisclosed) Lorent Tolaj (Cambridge, loan) Deniz Undav (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, loan) Ryan Longman (Hull, undisclosed) Dan Burn (Newcastle, £13m) Nothing really needed to happen at Brighton this month but they've looked to the future by using the Dan Burn money to fund the additions of Kacper Kozlowski and Deniz Undav. Graham Potter's side are in a good position. A ready-made striker would have been welcome but it's a tough window to get a position like that sorted. They have enough currently to maintain their top-half spot and that would be considered a great campaign for the Seagulls.

Burnley - D In: Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg, £12m) Out: Chris Wood (Newcastle, £25m) Jacob Bedeau (Morecambe, loan) Anthony Glennon (Barrow, loan) Burnley are in real trouble and needed reinforcements during this window to help their chances of Premier League survival. They also have a backlog of fixtures so a strong squad is required for the points where they will be playing every other day. Wout Weghorst is a proven goalscorer in the Bundesliga and should fit their system really well - they got him at a good price too - but that only happened as a replacement for Chris Wood who departed for Newcastle.

More needed to happen at Turf Moor. January isn't an ideal window but circumstances meant they had to move in the transfer window more than they did.

Chelsea - C In: Dylan Williams (Derby, undisclosed) Out: Juan Castillo (Charlton, loan) Jamie Cumming (MK Dons, loan) Lewis Baker (Stoke, undisclosed) Tariq Uwakwe (Crewe, undisclosed) Tino Anjorin (Huddersfield, loan) Nothing major happened at Chelsea in January but nothing really needed to so it's difficult to give them a rating. No senior players left as Thomas Tuchel kept his squad together. The Blues already have quality in every position and they should be strong again once players return to full fitness. We knew it would be a quiet window at Stamford Bridge - there were no surprises there.

Crystal Palace - C In: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Mainz, undisclosed) Luke Plange (Derby, £1m) Out: Jake O'Brien (Swindon, loan) Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Accrington, undisclosed) Ollie Webber (Portsmouth, undisclosed) Rob Street (Newport, loan) Jacob Montes (RWD Molenbeek, loan) James Taylor (Tonbridge Angels, loan) Luke Dreher (Bromley, loan) Robert Street (Newport, loan) Oliver Webber (Portsmouth, undisclosed) Jack Roles (released) Luke Plange (Derby, loan) Perhaps there will be some disappointment that Crystal Palace couldn't get a deal done for Manchester United's Donny van de Beek as they were favourites for his signature at one point. He joined Everton instead. Palace did their major moves in the summer window and have improved under Patrick Vieira's guidance. Deadline day saw Jean-Philippe Mateta sign permanently and Luke Plange could be a great player for them in the future given his performances across a small period for Derby - who he will remain with on loan for the remainder of the season.

Everton - B In: Dele Alli (Tottenham, undisclosed) Vitaliy Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev, undisclosed) Nathan Patterson (Rangers, £16m) Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa, loan) Donny van de Beek (Manchester United, loan), Billy Crellin (Fleetwood, undisclosed) Out: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa, £25m) Ellis Simms (Hearts, loan) Lewis Warrington (Tranmere, loan) A good window for Everton who welcomed Frank Lampard as their new head coach at the end of it. They'd already brought in Vitaliy Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson and Anwar El Ghazi prior to Rafa Benitez's departure.

Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli look strong additions and it will be intriguing to see how Lampard will fit them into his side. The one disappointment is losing Lucas Digne just a week or so before sacking Benitez - the main reason for selling the left-back.

Leeds - D In: Mateo Joseph Fernandez (Espanyol, undisclosed) Out: Ryan Edmondson (Port Vale, loan) Cody Drameh (Cardiff, loan) Bobby Kamwa (Dunfermline, loan) Leeds haven't typically been great in January windows and they went into this one looking for reinforcements in midfield. Salzburg's Brenden Aaronson was the main target but it seemed clear from the start that it wouldn't happen - a move for Liverpool's Takumi Minamino was also rumoured. They have a lengthy injury list and the positive is that Leeds will get stronger when those players come back. They're not completely safe from relegation though and not adding to the thin squad they operate with feels like a big risk.

Leicester - D In: None Out: Jacob Wakeling (Barrow, loan) Filip Benkovic (Udinese, free) Josh Eppiah (Northampton, loan) Kasey McAteer (Forest Green, loan) Jakub Stolarczyk (Dunfermline, loan) Ali Reghba (Chabab Riadhi Belouizdad, undisclosed) You barely heard anything of Leicester during this transfer window which is slightly surprising given their struggles in the Premier League this season. There were no major departures at least and it looks like there will be a bit of a rebuild in the summer. A mid-table finish feels likely for the Foxes, although an addition or two would have been welcome given the fact they are still have an outside chance for European football again.

Liverpool - B In: Luis Diaz (Porto, £49m) Out: Tony Gallacher (St Johnstone, free) Morgan Boyes (Livingston, free) Nat Phillips (Bournemouth, loan) The title race seems all-but-over with Manchester City running away at the top of the Premier League. Liverpool are still in with a chance of course, but the focus is likely to be securing second alongside success in cup competitions and the Champions League. It was expected to be a quiet window for the Reds but the addition of Luis Diaz adds further strength to the front line - he'll provide good competition to Sadio Mane.

Be excited by this one, Liverpool fans.



Winger by name, poacher by nature.



Another player with the excellent habit of getting into good scoring positions regularly.



Luis Diaz's shot map & stats from this season: pic.twitter.com/kXzQUD1ts3 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) January 30, 2022

The one disappointment will be the collapse of the deal to sign Fulham's Fabio Carvalho. However, he would have spent the rest of the season on-loan at the Sky Bet Championship club anyway - they can go back in for him at any stage over the next few months.

Manchester City - C+ In: Julian Alvarez (River Plate, £14m) Out: Julian Alvarez (River Plate, loan) Ferran Torres (Barcelona, £55m) Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke, loan) James Trafford (Bolton, loan) Tommy Doyle (Cardiff, loan) Patrick Roberts (Sunderland, undisclosed) Finley Burns (Swansea, loan) Matt Smith (MK Dons, undisclosed) Luke Bolton (Salford, free) Sammy Robinson (Port Vale, undisclosed) Manchester City will always be linked with the likes of Erling Haaland and we could expect to see a big transfer move in the summer as they need to add a striker to this squad. However, it's unlikely anything would have happened in this window anyway.

Julian Alvarez's River Plate (league) shot map for this season...



‣ 18 goals from 8.46 xG 🔥

‣ 6 assists from 4.76 xA 🔎#DeadlineDay #ManCity pic.twitter.com/136PikO8sw — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) January 31, 2022

The addition of Julian Alvarez could prove to be a great bit of business in years to come and he'll spend the remainder of this season back at River Plate. They managed to get a fair bit of cash for Ferran Torres too - that can go towards the striker hunt in the off-season.

Manchester United - D- In: None Out: Donny van de Beek (Everton, loan) Amad Diallo (Rangers, loan) Teden Mengi (Birmingham, loan) Ethan Laird (Bournemouth, loan) Axel Tuanzebe (Napoli, loan) Anthony Martial (Sevilla, loan) Reece Devine (Walsall, loan) Manchester United's performances this season have hardly been convincing and they face a real battle to keep hold of their spot in the top-four. A new midfielder would have been welcome in January. However, the lack of movement in terms of incomings could prove costly if they miss out on Champions League football in 2022/23. It seems to be a case of future planning at Old Trafford - the danger is they've forgotten about being truly competitive this season.

Newcastle - B In: Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid, £15m) Chris Wood (Burnley, £25m) Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon, £40m) Matt Targett (Aston Villa, loan) Dan Burn (Brighton, £13m) Out: Rosarie Longelo (Accrington, undisclosed) Joe White (Hartlepool, loan) Freddie Woodman (Bournemouth, loan) Matthew Bondswell (Shrewsbury, loan) Matty Longstaff (Mansfield, loan) Jeff Hendrick (QPR, loan) This was the one club everyone was focusing on in the January window with the new ownership bringing a huge amount of money to work with. They needed to improve given their current struggles in the league. All the talk of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland was always going to be unrealistic and Newcastle were in the difficult position of having the money to pay players but their position in the table putting them off. Kieran Trippier was a great addition to start things off and Bruno Guimaraes is a real coup given the reported interest from other clubs in the midfielder. Dan Burn and Matt Targett slightly improve the defensive side of things.

Newcastle's January business:



‣ Two full-backs

‣ Centre-back

‣ Centre midfielder

‣ Striker



Eddie Howe's squad has welcomed reinforcements for the second-half of the season. pic.twitter.com/bAONtUAsh5 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) February 1, 2022

They may have needed further attacking reinforcements though. The signing of Chris Wood is a positive - more so that they've taken him away from relegation rivals Burnley - but they still feel a bit short in that department.

Norwich - D- In: None Out: Thomas Dickson-Peters (Gillingham, loan) Tyrese Omotoye (Carlisle, loan) Bali Mumba (Peterborough, loan) Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian, loan) Gassan Ahadme (Burton, undisclosed) Onel Hernandez (Birmingham, loan) Josh Martin (Doncaster, loan) Sebastian Soto (Livingston, loan) Jordan Hugill (Cardiff, loan) Todd Cantwell (Bournemouth, loan) Norwich are far from the Premier League's biggest spenders but it's slightly surprising to see them do nothing in terms of incomings when they are far from safe at the bottom-end of the table. Things have improved since Dean Smith's arrival - and perhaps that is what the club is banking on - but a very quiet month at Carrow Road could be very costly considering those around them have looked to make their squads better.

Southampton - C In: None Out: Sam McQueen (retired) Daniel Nlundulu (Cheltenham, loan) Caleb Watts (Crawley, loan) Kayne Ramsay (Ross County, loan) Dynel Simeu (Carlisle, loan) Most of the talk surrounding Southampton in January was regarding a permanent deal for on-loan striker Armando Broja from Chelsea. That didn't happen, although we can expect to hear more about it in the summer. The Saints didn't need to do much this month anyway. They are comfortably in mid-table and that's likely where they will finish at the end of the season. The month could pass with little happening on the transfers front.

Tottenham - B- In: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus, £15.8m) Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus, loan) Out: Dele Alli (Tottenham, undisclosed) Nile John (Charlton, loan) Kion Etete (Cheltenham, loan) Dilan Markanday (Blackburn, undisclosed) Jack Clarke (Sunderland, loan) Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon, loan) Bryan Gil (Valencia, loan) Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal, loan) A lot was expected of Tottenham this month as Antonio Conte made no secret of the fact that new faces were needed in the transfer window. Only two came in the end, with both Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski joining on deadline day from Juventus, but it was a decent enough window for Spurs. None of the teams around them managed to strengthen while they secured options in centre midfield and the forward line. They also got game time for those who weren't involved (Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso) while moving Dele Alli on permanently after his struggles under recent head coaches.

Dejan Kulusevski 🤝 Tottenham



0.40 Expected Goal Involvements (xG + xA) per 95 in Serie A so far this season pic.twitter.com/wtPZxFuVtT — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) January 31, 2022

While it wasn't as much as some thought it would be, Spurs are in a stronger position now.

Watford - C In: Hassane Kamara (Nice, undisclosed) Samir (Udinese, undisclosed) Edo Kayembe (Eupen, undisclosed) Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux, undisclosed) Out: Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, loan) Pontus Dahlberg (Gillingham, loan) JJ McKiernan (Bohemians, loan) Ryan Cassidy (Bohemians, loan) Yet another managerial change at Watford with Roy Hodgson now in charge following Claudio Ranieri's sacking. Their transfer window welcomed four new players without spending a huge amount of money. They are one of the four/five teams really involved in the relegation battle and it's unclear what impact the new additions will make. The Hornets need to turn things around quickly.

West Ham - D In: None Out: Mipo Odubeko (Doncaster, loan) Conor Coventry (MK Dons, loan) Goncalo Cardoso (Real Betis, loan) Joseph Anang (St Patrick's Athletic, loan) A disappointing window for West Ham considering that they are in the battle for the top-four. Recent results have been a concern too as they've struggled to put together a real winning run. A centre-back and a forward seemed to be high on the wishlist but we heard little of the Hammers' activity until late in the window. They were hit by Manchester United's decision not to let Jesse Lingard leave, while efforts to bring in Leeds duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha were very unlikely to happen this month. David Moyes will have to continue getting the best out of this current group of players - although an injury to Michail Antonio will leave them seriously short up front.