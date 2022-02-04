Sporting Life
Sporting Life's preview of Cambridge v Luton, including best bet and score prediction
Cambridge v Luton tips: FA Cup best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
17:12 · FRI February 04, 2022

Liam Kelly previews Luton's trip to face Cambridge in the FA Cup fourth round, forecasting the visitors to continue their excellent form.

Football betting tips: FA Cup

1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Cambridge's somewhat surprising 1-0 win at Newcastle in the third round was the catalyst behind a good run of form for the club, winning their three League One games after the victory.

Unfortunately for United, they were unable to sustain such form in failing to win their last three games, reverting back to the average level that sees them languishing in mid-table.

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV Channel: BBC iPlayer

Cambridge 11/4 | Draw 12/5 | Luton 19/20

It does mean a good FA Cup run might be all that Cambridge can look forward to this season, but it will be tough to beat a Luton side that enter the game in the midst of a solid spell.

Rising to ninth in the Championship in recent weeks, it's no more than the Hatters deserve for their performances this term, ranking fifth on Infogol's expected goals (xG) table.

Luton's strength has undoubtedly been their ability to limit opponents to few chances, averaging 1.09 expected goals against (xGA) per game in the league.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

That should continue against a Cambridge team that have scored 38 goals in 29 games in League One.

It may well be difficult to break down the hosts at the other end, however, who are generally strong at the Abbey Stadium, making UNDER 2.5 GOALS of interest at 10/11.

The unders have landed in Cambridge's last four matches, and they'll want to stay in this game for as long as possible to keep the cup dream alive.

Luton thrive in such situations, often involved in tight, low-scoring affairs under Nathan Jones. Expect that to continue in this tie.

Cambridge v Luton best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (General)

Score prediction: Cambridge 0-1 Luton (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1710 GMT (04/02/22)

Antonio Conte and Harry Kane
Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS