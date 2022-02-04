Liam Kelly previews Luton's trip to face Cambridge in the FA Cup fourth round, forecasting the visitors to continue their excellent form.

Cambridge's somewhat surprising 1-0 win at Newcastle in the third round was the catalyst behind a good run of form for the club, winning their three League One games after the victory. Unfortunately for United, they were unable to sustain such form in failing to win their last three games, reverting back to the average level that sees them languishing in mid-table.

It does mean a good FA Cup run might be all that Cambridge can look forward to this season, but it will be tough to beat a Luton side that enter the game in the midst of a solid spell. Rising to ninth in the Championship in recent weeks, it's no more than the Hatters deserve for their performances this term, ranking fifth on Infogol's expected goals (xG) table. Luton's strength has undoubtedly been their ability to limit opponents to few chances, averaging 1.09 expected goals against (xGA) per game in the league.

That should continue against a Cambridge team that have scored 38 goals in 29 games in League One. It may well be difficult to break down the hosts at the other end, however, who are generally strong at the Abbey Stadium, making UNDER 2.5 GOALS of interest at 10/11. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals Sky Bet The unders have landed in Cambridge's last four matches, and they'll want to stay in this game for as long as possible to keep the cup dream alive. Luton thrive in such situations, often involved in tight, low-scoring affairs under Nathan Jones. Expect that to continue in this tie.

Cambridge v Luton best bets and score prediction 1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (General) Score prediction: Cambridge 0-1 Luton (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1710 GMT (04/02/22)

