With the FA Cup returning this weekend, our tipsters pick out their best bets for Saturday's fourth-round action, as well as some potential shocks that could be worth backing.
1pt Middlesbrough to qualify v Chelsea at 17/4 (Mansion Bet)
Bets are in 90 minutes unless otherwise stated
Joe Townsend
This season's FA Cup has been littered been upsets.
The headline third-round scalps saw Cambridge win at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal. Round four didn't disappoint as Middlesbrough knocked out Manchester United, Forest thumped holders Leicester 4-1, and Chelsea and West Ham needed extra time to scrape past Plymouth and Kidderminster respectively.
The fifth round was comparatively mild, with Boro's win over Tottenham the only shock, although both Chelsea and Everton made hard work of Luton and Boreham Wood respectively.
Forest, despite vanquishing both Arsenal and the 2021 winners thus far, are the longest price of the eight remaining teams at 11/1 to beat Liverpool at the City Ground in 90 minutes. As superb as Forest have been under Steve Cooper, Liverpool have looked close to unstoppable in 2022.
Given each side's route to the last eight, and the well-publicised circumstances of Chelsea's build-up, it's difficult to look beyond the opening tie of the weekend for the most likely quarter-final shock.
Chris Wilder has overseen quite the turnaround at Middlesbrough, with their rise up the Sky Bet Championship table built on a run of nine straight home wins.
Having beaten Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford and Tottenham in extra-time at the Riverside, Wilder's men will certainly fancy their chances. Boro were a respective 9/1 and 4/1 to win those ties in 90 minutes, and are a best price of 17/2 to beat Chelsea.
With no away fans in the stadium, and the visitors having restrictions placed on their travel - even with the added complication of playing in Lille on Wednesday night - that is an enticing price.
But the 17/4 about MIDDLESBROUGH TO QUALIFY is good enough for me, covering us for a 90-minute, extra-time and shootout victory for the Championship side.
