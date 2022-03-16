And circumstances have certainly been advantageous to the Championship side in the build-up.

Manchester United were dispatched on penalties at Old Trafford before Tottenham were beaten in extra time at the Riverside to book a quarter-final meeting with European champions Chelsea.

Since scraping through a tricky third-round tie at Sky Bet League Two side Mansfield courtesy of a stoppage-time own goal, Middlesbrough have really shone in this season's FA Cup.

Chelsea's off-field problems are well-documented. Their ill-fated attempt to have this game played behind closed doors was perhaps a hint at the unease among the Blues ranks at what has quickly become the banana skin tie of the quarter-final draw.

In fairness, even before away fans were banned and restrictions were placed on Chelsea's travel plans, it already was.

The backbone of Middlesbrough's resurgence under Chris Wilder, they are well placed in the Sky Bet Championship table to push for a top-six spot, has been phenomenal home form: nine straight league wins.

Boro were a respective 9/1 and 4/1 to beat Man Utd and Spurs in 90 minutes, and head into this tie at 17/2.

But they needed a shootout to get past United and extra-time to see off Tottenham. That has me reaching for the 17/4 about MIDDLESBROUGH TO QUALIFY instead.

Up to this point, Chelsea's players and management have dealt manfully with the disruption occurring above their heads, winning four straight games since Roman Abramovich's initial announcement that he was selling the club.

But the combination of 35,000 unopposed Boro fans, travel back from Lille on Wednesday night under restricted arrangements and a Middlesbrough team who have racked up the best points per game at home in the Championship this season, could be a step too far.