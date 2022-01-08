Joe Ironside gatecrashed Kieran Trippier’s party as League One Cambridge dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the FA Cup at St James’ Park.

The England full-back was handed a Magpies debut in the third-round tie a day after completing his move from Atletico Madrid, but celebrations over his arrival turned sour as Cambridge heaped further misery on Eddie Howe’s relegation-threatened side. Ironside made the most of some less than effective defending to score the game’s only goal with 56 minutes gone and Newcastle, who had earlier seen Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy strikes correctly ruled out for offside, were unable to muster an effective response in front of a bumper crowd of 51,395.

Newcastle are out of the FA Cup after League One Cambridge United held on for a 1-0 win. pic.twitter.com/mw1kVt8fYi — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) January 8, 2022

For the visitors, who sit in 16th place in the third tier, it proved to be a famous afternoon as they booked a place in the fourth round in fairytale fashion with keeper Dimitar Mitov producing a string of fine saves, one of them a stunning effort to keep out Joelinton’s injury-time header. Trippier made his presence felt vocally as well as on the ball as a promising start by the Premier League side fell victim to a series of errors, and the Magpies were fortunate not to be made to pay for a lack of concentration which allowed visiting full-back George Williams a free header from a 16th-minute short corner. Allan Saint-Maximin, who had earlier dragged an attempt wide, was unable to hit the target after meeting Murphy’s cross at full-stretch two minutes later, and he just failed to get on the end of Joelinton stabbed 21st-minute pass with the home side finally starting to find a rhythm. Mitov did well to turn away Murphy’s curling effort from Saint-Maximin’s intelligent pass, but fielded Joelinton’s header from a Ryan Fraser corner with some comfort.

Cambridge United have beaten as many Premier League sides as Newcastle United have this season. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) January 8, 2022