The Sky Bet Championship's in-form team Nottingham Forest host the Premier League's in-form team Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Joe Townsend has a preview and best bet.

Along with Middlesbrough Nottingham Forest have been the upset kings of this season's FA Cup. Steve Cooper's side beat Arsenal in the third round and knocked out holders Leicester 4-1 in the fourth. A win over fellow Sky Bet Championship promotion-chasers Huddersfield in round five was a little dull by their own lofty standards.

Forest's turnaround under Cooper, who replaced Chris Hughton in September, has been nothing short of phenomenal. Only leaders Fulham have collected more Championship points since the former Swansea manager's arrival. This will not be an easy game for Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp's men are churning out win after win at the moment - 13 from 15 to be precise. The two exceptions have been an undeserved defeat by Inter Milan that still saw them into the Champions League last eight, and a penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

Forest have knocked out Leicester and Arsenal

What has changed in recent weeks, however, is that the Reds are no longer steamrolling teams. Five of their last six matches have seen UNDER 2.5 GOALS and the one outlier only nudged over courtesy of a late consolation goal by Norwich in the previous round's 2-1 victory. Stretching back a little further, nine of Liverpool's past 12 have gone under, which makes the standout 8/5 price impossible to ignore. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Forest have shown they can more than match Premier League opposition, and it is far from a stretch given the performances they have been putting in for seven months under Cooper to consider them to be on a par in terms of quality with Norwich. Liverpool rung the changes for that game, and are expected to do so again, something that often leads to a less fluent attacking performance. With the Premier League giants so short for victory, I'm happy to avoid that angle entirely and bank on a stubborn Forest ensuring this is the intriguing cup tie that it promises to be, even if they do ultimately fall short.

Forest v Liverpool best bets and score prediction 1pt Under 2.5 goals at 8/5 (Unibet) Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1830 GMT (17/03/22)