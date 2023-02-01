Sean Dyche's tenure at Everton begins with the visit of Premier League leaders Arsenal. James Cantrill previews the game picking out his best bet.

It has been a strange week for Everton. Persuading someone to become the new manager looked like a hard sell, with a flawed squad, one of their better players in Anthony Gordon AWOL, the transfer window days from shutting and relegation looming. But after frontrunner Marcelo Bielsa offered his own, unique solution - to instead take charge of the under-21s until the end of the season, Everton wasted no time in hiring Sean Dyche. His task to prevent the club's first ever Premier League relegation begins on Saturday.

I am not a firm believer in 'new manager bounce', but when you replace an inept manager with a superior one, there are bound to be improvements pretty instantly. The Toffees have shipped the second-most expected goals against (xGA) (33.5), shots conceded per game (16.1), shot-creating actions (568) and defensive errors leading to shots (10) in the top flight this season. Dyche’s obvious priority will be to cut those mistakes out, using the template of his Burnley team - one of the best disciplined and most resolute of the Premier League era. Therefore at even money, backing UNDER 2.5 GOALS is the fancy here. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet A major part of Arsenal's success this campaign has been efficiency on the road. In 10 games, the Gunners' only defeat came at Old Trafford. They have taken 25 points from a possible 30, with seven of their victories coming to nil, and the same number going unders.

There has, however, been a touch of fortune to Arsenal’s success, particularly away from home. Mikel Arteta's men have conceded only six times but shipped an xGA of 10.04 and three of the seven sides to fail to find the net against them generated an xG of over 1.00. It is also worth noting that this bet clicked both times Arteta's Arsenal travelled to Dyche's Burnley - the first a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in the 2020/21 campaign and the second a 1-0 away win last season. Expect this to be another tight contest.

Everton v Arsenal best bets and score prediction
Score prediction: Everton 0-1 Arsenal