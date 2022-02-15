Atalanta v Olympiakos

After some decent results and holding a relatively high position in the table (8th), Wolves' failures in being able to create meaningful chances has bitten them in the past week.

Bruno Lage's side were ousted from the FA Cup by Norwich last weekend, before losing to Arsenal on Thursday night. Both amid home comforts, and both to nil.

Results have concealed a long-standing issue of attacking production recently, though, with Wolves averaging just 0.78 expected goals for (xGF) per game across their last 12 Premier League fixtures.

That includes a massive outlier in the 2.39 xGF created in a 3-1 win against Southampton. Wolves exceeded 1.0 xGF in only three of the other 11 games.

TOTTENHAM TO KEEP A CLEAN SHEET makes appeal at a standout 11/10 with Sky Bet, then.

Spurs were disappointing in the 3-2 defeat to Southampton on Tuesday, struggling against a well-drilled Saints press. Wolves don't offer the same threat.

With Antonio Conte stressing the importance of solidity in possession in his post-match comments, expect Tottenham to revisit their recent good form with a controlled performance against a side that possess little threat.

Score prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Olympiakos (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Odds correct at 1120 GMT (15/02/22)