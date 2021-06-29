Sporting Life
Sporting Life's preview of Euro 2020's quarter-final match between Czech Republic and Denmark, including best bets and score prediction
Euro 2020 betting tips: Czech Republic v Denmark best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
14:44 · WED June 30, 2021

Liam Kelly previews the rather unexpected quarter-final clash between Czech Republic and Denmark, picking out a value play.

Euro 2020 betting tips: Czech Republic v Denmark

2pts Denmark to win in 90 minutes at 11/10 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Czech Republic earned themselves a place in the last eight with a shock 2-0 win over the Netherlands, exceeding expectations despite finishing second to England in a solid group.

Their reward is a meeting with the tournament's sweetheart. Backed by a raucous crowd in Amsterdam, Denmark brushed aside Wales with consummate ease, continuing an inspired run after starting the competition traumatically.

After spending the group stage in Copenhagen, this will be the first game that the Danes won't have the advantage of more support, but they still look to have the edge in this match-up.

Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Saturday

TV channel:

Venue: Olympic Stadium - Baku, Azerbaijan

Czech Republic 14/5 | Draw 11/5 | Denmark 21/20

Download the Sporting Life app!

Czech Republic's victory in the round of 16 comes with a fairly substantial caveat. Matthijs de Ligt's red card moments after Donyell Malen wasted a huge chance flipped the game on it's head, handing the impetus to a Czech side that had previously struggled to test the Dutch defence.

Jaroslav Silhavy's side did look solid up until that point, a quality they have displayed throughout Euro 2020 in averaging 1.37 expected goals against (xGA) per game across their four matches, but fabricating scoring opportunities has been an issue.

They created chances equating to an average of just 1.11 expected goals for (xGF) per game in the group stages before benefiting from indiscipline in the last 16.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Fortunately, Patrik Schick is in incredible form, looking supremely confident in front of goal. That may not be enough to hold off a Danish side in seriously good form, though.

Kasper Hjulmand's men have recovered from near-tragedy and the brink of an undeserved elimination to reach the quarter-final stage, beating Russia and Wales in very convincing fashion.

Denmark have impressed from a data standpoint all tournament, too, averaging 2.39 xGF and 0.78 xGA per game, an amazing accomplishment in the circumstances.

Therefore, it's pleasing to see DENMARK TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES at odds-against here, a surprising price given the outstanding nick the Danes are in right now.

I'm happy to back them to keep the dream alive, a dream that started as a nightmare.

Czech Republic v Denmark best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Denmark to win in 90 minutes at 11/10 (General)

Score prediction: Czech Republic 0-2 Denmark (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Odds correct 1630 BST (29/06/2021)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

