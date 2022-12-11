After England's devastating exit, here's the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points from across all of their World Cup 2022 fixtures.

What are Infogol fairness ratings? We rank every scoreline by comparing it against the range of possible scorelines that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created. The higher this ranks on a scale of 0-100 the closer it reflects the balance of chances created or the 'fairer' the scoreline is.

England 6-2 Iran Infogol xG: 2.41-1.47

Fairness rating: 76.67%

Bellingham 35', Saka 43', 62', Sterling 45+1', Rashford 71', Grealish 90' | Taremi 65', 90+13' pen England thrashed Iran to get their campaign off to the best possible start, with only a contentious 113th-minute VAR penalty denying them a record-equalling World Cup victory. The clinical nature of England's performance is exemplified by their six goals coming from 12 shots equating to only 2.35 xG; Infogol calculates there was just a 3.3% chance of that xG total leading to six goals being scored.

A huge positive for Gareth Southgate's men, criticised in the build-up for a lack of attacking ambition, was their creation of three ‘big chances’ (0.35 xG+) in the game - scoring all of them. England also allowed just 0.34 xGA in normal time with a late chance for Sardar Azmoun (0.33 xG) and Taremi’s penalty (0.80 xG) giving the xG scoreline a misleading look. This was an emphatic display from the Three Lions.

England 0-0 USA Infogol xG: 0.91-0.94

Fairness rating: 98.84% England all but qualified for the round of 16 despite an underwhelming performance in a goalless draw with the USA in their second Group B game - the 'fairest' result we have seen so far this tournament according to our ratings. They now need only avoid a four-goal defeat by Wales in their final group match to ensure a place in the knockout stage. Comparisons were quickly made with England's goalless draw against Scotland in the group stage of Euro 2020, but on that occasion Gareth Southgate's side created more than enough opportunities (1.76 xG) to win the match according to our model. But the 0.91 accumulated against the USA is one of the lowest totals created in a major tournament under Southgate, and the fourth time they have failed to breach 1.0 xG. The three previous occasions were their final group game against Belgium (0.91) at the 2018 World Cup, their semi-final defeat by Croatia (0.73) at the same tournament and the final of Euro 2020 against Italy (0.76).

▪️ England create less than 1.0 xG

▪️ Gareth Southgate's side onto 4 points from 6 & all but qualified

▪️ FIFTH goalless draw of the #FIFAWorldCup



FT: #ENG 0-0 #USA

FT: #ENG 0-0 #USA

xG: 0.91-0.94#ENGUSA

Wales 0-3 England Infogol xG: 0.33-3.11

Fairness rating: 96.91%

Rashford 50', 68', Foden 51' It was as easy as you like for England as they beat Wales to secure top spot in Group B and eliminate the Dragons. The Three Lions notched three times and racked up over 3.0 xGF in what was a stellar attacking display. It was the first time since England beat Panama 6-1 in the 2018 World Cup that Gareth Southgate's side generated 3.0+ xG in a 90 minutes game at a major tournament.

Look at that England shot map 👌



▪️ 3.11 xG (19 attempts in total)

▪️ 4 big chances (0.35+ xG) created

▪️ #WAL restricted to shots outside the box



#ENG | #FIFAWorldCup | #WALENG

Marcus Rashford, brought in from the start by Southgate, scored a brace on the night to take his World Cup tally to three and was a constant threat throughout the game. He has been extremely clinical with the attempts he has had, netting his trio of goals from chances equating to 1.40 xG. At the other end of the pitch, three was again the magic number, as England limited Wales to just 0.33 xGA on a dominant night in Qatar. Wales have had a torrid tournament, being comfortably second best against England and Iran, while only impressing in one half against the USA.

England 3-0 Senegal Infogol xG: 1.59-1.16

Fairness rating: 62.01%

Henderson 38', Kane 45+3', Saka 57' England survived a scare in the opening half hour to ultimately book a quarter-final meeting against holders France with relative ease. Senegal missed a huge opportunity through Ismaila Sarr in the 23rd minute - rated as the best chance of the match by Infogol with an xG of 0.67 - when the Watford winger blazed over from close range. The African champions were made to pay for that profligacy as England did not concede another chance of more than 0.09 xG in the rest of the game. In fact, between the 32nd and 84th minutes, the Three Lions did not allow a single shot from inside the penalty area. In attack, England created three opportunities of 0.25 xG or greater - Jordan Henderson (0.42), Harry Kane, (0.27) and Bukayo Saka (0.48) - and scored all of them. A clinical performance at both ends of the pitch.

England 1-2 France Infogol xG: 2.68-1.41

Fairness rating: 57.02%

Scorers: Kane 54' (pen) | Tchouameni 17', Giroud 78' Reigning world champions France advanced to the semi-finals at England's expense thanks to an Olivier Giroud winner, though Harry Kane missed an 84th minute penalty which would have levelled proceedings. England won the xG battle convincingly on the night, but did really struggle to create chances from non-penalty situations. The Three Lions mustered just 1.08 xGF on the night, failing to generate a non-penalty big chance (0.35 xG+). It was the first time since England's 2018 World Cup exit against Croatia that Gareth Southgate's side failed to generate a single non-penalty big chance in a tournament game.