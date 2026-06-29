England have been stifled by low blocks in their past two matches, but they did manage six SHOTS ON TARGET - and two goals - against Panama, an improvement on the three they were restricted to by Ghana.

DR Congo are expected to use a similar tactic, one that earned a 1-1 draw with Portugal and saw them lose 1-0 to Colombia.

Colombia hit the target nine times - three from well outside the box in open play, twice following set-piece delivery and on four other occasions. England will have taken note, and we can expect them to further increase both their shot count and accuracy in Atlanta.

ELLIOT ANDERSON tested the Panama keeper from distance and had four attempts against Ghana, while his central midfield colleague JUDE BELLINGHAM is averaging 1.21 and 2.41 shots on target and shots per 90 this tournament, finding the net twice.

NICO O'REILLY missed another great headed chance against Panama, putting his effort just wide - the fifth attempt on goal the left-back has had from inside 12 yards at a rate of 2.21 per 90 (all with his head). While tempting to chase a bigger price by including him for 1+ headed shots on target instead, it's important to note that market does not include Super Sub / Sub On Play On.

EZRI KONSA was a real handful in England's opening game against Croatia, twice going close to scoring, hitting the target once. He has been less involved since, but Colombia had plenty of joy against Congo from set-pieces so the defender will hope to be back in the thick of it on Wednesday.