The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina.
- Selection of available prices: 18/1 (bet365), 11/1 (Sky Bet) - check individual bookmaker terms for settlement rules e.g. Super Sub and Includes Extra Time
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST
Odds correct 13:00 BST (14/07/26)
JUDE BELLINGHAM and Harry Kane appear to have switched roles recently.
In England’s last two games, Bellingham outshot Kane eight to four and scored four goals to his captain's one.
Given the former's form, backing him to have 3+ SHOTS appeals, it’s clicked in each of his last three appearances and four of his six starts at the 2026 World Cup.
Sticking with the Three Lions talisman, his price TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS is worth a punt. Bellingham committed at least one foul in each of his last three starts, hitting this line twice this summer.
He gets as good as he gives though. Bellingham was fouled four times against Norway and four times against Panama, taking his tournament total to 12 fouls drawn.
His price TO BE FOULED 4+ TIMES against Argentina is worth taking, no doubt the South Americans will target him on Wednesday.
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