England squad odds Euro 2020: Will Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Mason Greenwood and Bukayo Saka make the cut?

After Gareth Southgate named his 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2020, we take a look at the players most likely under threat of being cut when the England boss finalises his 26-man group on June 1.

Godfrey and White surprise call-ups Jake Pearson Eric Dier has had a poor season all things considered, and though Gareth Southgate has traditionally given the Tottenham man the benefit of the doubt, it looks as though his time with England could be coming to an end following his omission from the provisional 33-man squad. Harry Maguire has been included in Manchester United’s squad for the Europa League final, but it is still unclear as to whether he has recovered from the ankle injury that saw him miss the final weeks of the Premier League season. This uncertainty surrounding Maguire’s fitness, along with Dier’s surprise omission, has opened the door for a couple of young defenders.

England centre-backs to start first Euros game (odds via Sky Bet) John Stones - 1/16

Harry Maguire - 1/3

Tyrone Mings - 2/1

Conor Coady - 9/2

Ben White - 8/1

Ben Godfrey - 10/1

Godfrey vital to Everton improvement Everton’s season may have come to an anticlimactic end, but the one consistent throughout has been their defensive improvement under Carlo Ancelotti, narrowly missing out on this being their best campaign in terms of goals conceded since 2016/17 by conceding a handful at Manchester City on the final day. I recently picked out Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate as players who should have been getting more praise, and in turn talked out for England contention, having played a big part in that defensive solidity. Godfrey has been noticed. After joining from Norwich last summer, he made 30 appearances for the Toffees this term, with 10 of those ending in clean sheets. He has been vital to Everton’s relative success, and his numbers compare well to both Maguire and John Stones, but more importantly, Ben White. White now Premier League quality White was another surprise inclusion , but perhaps he shouldn't have been. After returning to Brighton from his loan spell at Leeds last summer he has quickly become a vital cog in Graham Potter’s defence, playing all but two Premier League matches this season. Despite Brighton’s finishing position of 16th, defensively, they have been relatively solid, with only four sides recording more top-flight clean sheets than the Seagulls. ALSO READ: Why Brighton's numbers show they should be in the top six

Brighton were one of this season's best defensive teams

"They are both exciting young defenders," said Southgate after naming the pair in his squad. "These two are flexible, play in different roles and this is a great opportunity to get them to work with the team. There is no way of knowing how long they will be with us at this stage but it should be a fantastic experience for them. Both Godfrey and White are 23, and clearly have bright futures ahead of them for England, but it is highly unlikely both will make the cut for Southgate’s final squad. If one is to make it, my money would be on Godfrey. Interestingly, though, he is 10/1 to start against Croatia, while White is just 8/1.

Who will start at right-back for England? Jake Pearson Gareth Southgate has included four right-backs in his 33-man squad, but he surely cannot take all of them to the European Championship - can he? Kyle Walker looks nailed on, the Manchester City man’s versatility to play as a full-back or as a right-sided centre-half, as well as his blistering recovery speed, makes him a shoo-in for the 26-man squad.

England right-backs to start first Euros game (odds via Sky Bet) Kyle Walker - 4/9

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/4

Kieran Trippier - 11/4

Reece James - 9/2

It is also difficult to see Southgate not taking Kieran Trippier. The Atletico Madrid man is fresh from a La Liga title, he can play either side as a full-back or as a wing-back, and has tournament experience. As well as all these things, his dead-ball delivery is second to none, or perhaps second only to Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Trippier has done it for England at a major tournament in the past, registering a record-equalling number of assists at the 2018 World Cup. Alexander-Arnold was dropped by Southgate for England’s opening World Cup qualifiers in March, but the Liverpool man was in good form in the latter stages of the season and looks to have played himself back into contention. His defensive ability is still questionable though, which could be why Reece James has also been included in the squad.

The Chelsea man has gone from strength to strength under Thomas Tuchel this season and it was testament to the trust his club manager has in him that he played as a right-sided centre-half in the FA Cup final. James’ ability to play in a variety of positions could well put him ahead of Trent in Southgate’s thinking, and the final right-back spot does look to be between these two players. Attacking Alexander-Arnold or reliable Reece? For me it's the latter. This is definitely the toughest decision the England boss has on his hands.

Will Saka be picked for Euro 2020? Jake Osgathorpe Given the decision to expand the selection, it wasn’t a surprise to see Bukayo Saka included. The Arsenal youngster wasn’t picked in the most recent international squad because of injury, but did play in all three of England’s games in November, including full matches against Ireland and Iceland. CLICK HERE to view Bukayo Saka's stats page on Infogol The squad selection has Saka listed as a ‘forward’, a position he has been playing more often as the season drew to a close at Arsenal, especially as they shifted from a back five to a back four. He offers that flexibility if needed, as a left-footed wing-back or even in central midfield, but let’s assess him in the position he has played so well in for a poor Arsenal team this term – as a forward.

What is expected goals (xG)? Expected goals (xG) is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity

is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity Expected goals for (xGF) is the xG created by a team

is the xG created by a team Expected goals against (xGA) is xG conceded by a team

is xG conceded by a team Expected Goal Involvement (xGI) = Expected Goals (xG) + Expected Assists (xA)

Southgate has selected three out-and-out strikers (Harry Kane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins), and Mason Greenwood who can play wide or through the middle. Realistically, Saka will be competing with the wingers of the group for a spot at Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. While it is highly unlikely that he will make the final squad, his underlying numbers do make for interesting reading. Saka has averaged 0.42 expected goal involvements per 95 minutes (xGI/95) this season in a dysfunctional and mediocre Arsenal team. Marcus Rashford has averaged 0.40 xGI/95 for a Manchester United side who finished second in the Premier League and boast much more attacking flair and talent than the Gunners. Raheem Sterling (0.58) and Jadon Sancho (0.66) are clear of Saka and Rashford on this metric, and though Saka is the outsider of the group to make the final squad, he perhaps isn’t getting the credit he deserves for a solid season in which his numbers were marginally better than the ‘shoo-in’ Rashford.

I know we're debating who is in or out of the squad here, but a small point on who is likely to start in the wide areas. Rashford is 4/6 to get the nod against Croatia in England's Euro 2020 opener, with Sancho 9/4.

England forwards to start first Euros game (odds via Sky Bet) Harry Kane - 1/10

Raheem Sterling - 4/7

Marcus Rashford - 4/6

Jadon Sancho - 9/4

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6/1

Mason Greenwood - 25/1

Ollie Watkins - 50/1

Based on the underlying numbers, Sancho offers more in xG/95 and xA/95, but it is Rashford who has the trust of Southgate, having been a mainstay of England teams for the last few years. Sancho gets forgotten about because of nothing more than location. His England prospects could improve, then, if he does eventually join Manchester United this summer. But we've been here before...

Greenwood or Watkins for England? Joe Townsend Mason Greenwood has really had to fight hard to get back into the England reckoning after losing his place following a breach of Covid-19 protocol back in September while the Three Lions were away at Iceland in the Nations League. CLICK HERE for Mason Greenwood's Infogol xG stats and profile Surely he never lost hope, though, after seeing Phil Foden return to the international fold having been dropped for the same reason. Once again, Gareth Southgate has proven willing to let bygones be bygones. But up until recently, the more pressing issue for Greenwood was his own lack of form twinned with the emergence of other players in attacking positions during his enforced international exile. He was perhaps the chief beneficiary of UEFA's decision in April to expand the squad sizes for Euro 2020 from 23 from 26. Prior to that news, it really did look a tight squeeze; Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all been a heavy odds-on to make it since the turn of the year. Finding his form Before Manchester United's trip to Tottenham on April 11, the 19-year-old was 7/1 to make Southgate's squad. A goal and assist off the bench inspired a second-half turnaround, and a halving of those odds. He never looked back.

Greenwood scored just four goals in his first 39 appearances, mostly off the bench, for club and country this season. Before United decided to down tools having secured runners-up spot in the Premier League, keen to preserve their energy for the Europa League final, he had found the net eight times in 11 games. By the time of the increased squads announcement he was 7/4. After it, 4/6. Undoubtedly the teenager has peaked at the right time. Watkins not in Greenwood's class CLICK HERE for Ollie Watkins' Infogol xG stats and profile Ollie Watkins has enjoyed a fantastic debut top-flight season for Aston Villa. Much of the club's improved form, which led to them safely securing a mid-table finish after final-day survival last term, can be attributed to his impact leading the line; as well their excellent defensive numbers.

To score 17 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions is no mean feat, and while Greenwood is a direct, attacking threat cutting in from the right-hand side to unleash shots, Watkins is more of an all-round centre-forward. It does feel unlikely that he will make the cut though, and his odds of 50/1 to start England's opening game against Croatia - twice that of Greenwood - reflect that. There isn't really space in the 26 for two understudies to Kane, and Calvert-Lewin already has that job. Who is Southgate more likely to turn to in the closing stages of a match when in need of a goal, Watkins or Greenwood? Easy answer.

The injury cover Liam Kelly Aaron Ramsdale’s inclusion looks to be one of circumstance rather than merit, with Sam Johnstone likely to have been in his position if the injured Nick Pope was available, meaning Ramsdale is almost certainly only along for a week-long ride. Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips would surely have been confident picks if it wasn’t for both suffering injury setbacks late in the Premier League season. An extra week gives the England boss more time to assess the pair, who are still relatively short prices to start England’s first game against Croatia on June 13. James Ward-Prowse is 13/2 to be in the starting line-up for that fixture, is more than likely to miss out if Henderson and Phillips prove their fitness.