There are 30 players odds-on to make England's 26-man squad for Euro 2020, which is named at 14:00 BST on Tuesday, but who are the players who should be in contention that aren't?

Sam Johnstone The three England goalkeepers look set in stone, with Dean Henderson the “outsider” at 1/20, but West Brom’s Sam Johnstone may feel a little aggrieved to not at least be in the argument. Albion may have conceded the most goals in the Premier League, but Johnstone leads the way when it comes to saves. Obviously, he has had more shots to deal with than Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Henderson, but he’s still saved a fair few of them. Considering Henderson is yet to completely nail down the number one jersey at Manchester United, Johnstone may well be watching the Euros from his settee with the slightest tinge of bitterness if he does indeed miss out. He was included in the last England squad when Pickford was injured, but didn't make an appearance, so maybe it's not over yet... Nick Pope's recent injury does open the door to Johnstone though, as the Burnley stopper is facing a race to be fit.

Everton’s defensive trio Everton’s season may have come to an anticlimactic end, but the one consistent throughout has been the defensive improvement they have shown under Carlo Ancelotti, narrowly missing on this term being their best in terms of goals conceded since 2016/17 by conceding a handful at Manchester City on the final day. CLICK HERE for Everton's Infogol stats and profile Michael Keane has played a big part in that defensive solidity, and it looked as though he was to play a big part in Gareth Southgate’s plans when the England manager was first appointed, playing 12 times from 2017-2020, but he has dropped out of favour despite his good season. Keane is not the only English defender at Everton who has caught the eye this term. Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey have both stepped up significantly this season, the former making 27 appearances and the latter 30. Everton have kept nine of their twelve clean sheets with Holgate in the side, while Godfrey has been absolutely crucial to the Toffees, playing in ten shut-outs. Both Holgate and Godfrey have been vital to Everton’s success defensively this season, and their numbers compare really well against both John Stones and Harry Maguire, while their versatility (both have played full-back this season) would be another asset. Holgate is 24 while Godfrey is 23, so they should have a say in upcoming tournaments for England, but there is an argument to be made for all three of Everton’s English centre-halves to be included in this squad, particularly if the likes of Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings, both playing for clubs with a worse defensive record than Everton, are getting called up.

Ezri Konsa Another name that seems to have slipped under the radar as far as England are concerned is Ezri Konsa, despite his defensive partner Tyron Mings being a short price to make the squad. Aston Villa first played Konsa in a back four alongside Mings against Crystal Palace towards the end of last season, Villa having lost eight of their previous 10. Villa won the match 2-0 and over the last four games of last season, with Konsa at centre-back, Villa picked up eight points and kept two clean sheets. Villa's defensive improvement this season has been clear for all to see, conceding an average of 1.2 goals per game, compared to the 1.7 they averaged last season. Konsa has been a huge part of that. Mings may count himself lucky that it is him in Southgate’s squad and not his club-mate.

James Maddison James Maddison has had a bit of a stop-start season, but he will be bitterly disappointed to not make it into Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad. The Leicester playmaker scored eight and assisted five goals in this season's Premier League - more than matching Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish. CLICK HERE for James Maddison's Infogol stats and profile The issue between Maddison and Southgate seems to be one of trust, with several off-field issues seeming to hold back the midfielder over the past few years. All that being said, a player of his quality must surely at least be in the argument when it comes to squad selection.

Jack Harrison Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison has taken the chance given to him by Leeds with both hands, impressing the Elland Road faithful and neutrals alike with his frenetic style of play over three campaigns, and really stepping up to the top flight. CLICK HERE for Jack Harrison's Infogol stats and profile There is more to Harrison’s game than running fast and working hard though, with the Leeds man laying on eight goals for his team-mates this season – only seven players have more assists to their name this term. Harrison has also found the net eight times himself, so 16 top-flight involvements is no mean feat. That kind of creativity certainly would not go amiss at a major tournament.

Joe Willock The recruitment of Joe Willock has been crucial to Newcastle’s survival this season, the Arsenal loanee becoming the youngest player to score in six successive Premier League matches with his winning goal against Sheffield United.

Joe Willock's Premier League stats for Newcastle

What is expected goals (xG)? Expected goals (xG) is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity

is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity Expected goals for (xGF) is the xG created by a team

is the xG created by a team Expected goals against (xGA) is xG conceded by a team

Willock has scored eight times in his 14 appearances for Newcastle, giving him the fourth highest goals-per-minute ratio in the Premier League; higher than Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes. CLICK HERE for Joe Willock's Infogol stats and profile Willock’s move to Newcastle was down to his desire to play as a central midfielder, rather than a utility player. But his versatility is the very reason he may be in Gareth Southgate’s thinking at some stage. Still only 21, his time with England may come yet.

Dwight McNeil The sound of scoffing is all too audible as you read aloud the name Dwight McNeil in reference to Euro 2020, but the Burnley wideman has had a very good season, and the reason he is not in the picture is arguably because of the club he represents. CLICK HERE for Dwight McNeil's Infogol stats and profile McNeil may not be at the levels of Phil Foden or Mason Mount, but his numbers are difficult to ignore, the Burnley man posting the 18th highest expected assist (xA) figures in the Premier League this term, ahead of the likes of Roberto Firmino, Wilfried Zaha, Timo Werner, and the aforementioned Foden. McNeil is a hard worker with great delivery, but realistically, he needs to move to a bigger club to ever be in contention for a berth in the England squad.

Ollie Watkins and Patrick Bamford The battle to be Harry Kane’s understudy seems to have been won by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Everton man is incredibly short in the betting to make the England squad, but both Ollie Watkins and Patrick Bamford have enjoyed brilliant seasons and may feel they each have a claim to be England’s back-up striker. CLICK HERE for Ollie Watkins' Infogol stats and profile

CLICK HERE for Patrick Bamford's Infogol stats and profile Bamford scored 17 goals for Leeds this season, equal with DCL, with Watkins netting 14, but both Watkins and Bamford contribute far more to their team on a whole than Calvert-Lewin, Bamford registering seven assists and Watkins five – Calvert-Lewin has none. Both players rank higher than Calvert-Lewin in terms of non-penalty expected goal involvement (npxGI) this season as well, with Bamford registering 20.93 npxGI and Watkins posting 19.91, the fourth and sixth highest rated players in the Premier League this season based on that metric. Given Kane’s impressive reinvention of himself as an assister as well as a goalscorer, it seems either of these two would be a more like-for-like replacement for the Tottenham man given their ability to create as well as score.

Ivan Toney Wilfried Zaha was the last player to represent England while playing in the Championship, and that was back in 2012, so it is no surprise to see Ivan Toney out at a huge outsider in the market to make Southgate’s 26-man squad. CLICK HERE for Ivan Toney's Infogol stats and profile But the Brentford man has been nothing short of brilliant this season, breaking Glenn Murray’s record for most goals scored in a Championship season. Toney has scored 31 goals from chances equating to 25.79 xG this season, which may indicate an overperformance, but it may also highlight how clinical a finisher the former Peterborough man is, and when you need a goal, he is pretty good at getting them.